Universal translators were once a science fiction dream, appearing in shows like "Star Trek" as devices capable of translating any language into English.

Now, new advancements in AI have made it possible for big tech companies like Apple, Meta, and Google to create gadgets that translate from one language to another in real-time. And analysts expect the products to be popular.

Here's what they're working on:

Apple

Apple introduced the $250 AirPods Pro 3, a pair of earbuds capable of live translation in real-time, at its "Awe Dropping" product launch event earlier this week. The earbuds support translations from French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish into English. Older AirPods models, such as the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, will get the live translation feature as an update next week.

Apple AirPods Pro displayed at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Sept. 9. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In a demo video, Apple showcased how AirPods could be used in a live conversation with an English-speaker buying flowers from a Spanish-speaker. The AirPods translated the vendor's words from Spanish to English in real-time through in-ear audio translations. When the English-speaker responds, their words are translated into Spanish via written text on her phone. If both people in a conversation are wearing AirPods, they can speak in different languages and have the earbuds translate in real-time.

Analysts expect the product to entice users to upgrade their Apple devices.

"If we can actually use the AirPods for live translations, that's a feature that would actually get people to upgrade," DA Davidson Analyst Gil Luria told CNBC.

Google

Google announced last month that its Pixel 10 phone can translate from one language to another during phone calls — and preserve the speaker's natural voice with translations. The feature, called Voice Translate, applies to real-time phone call conversations in languages like Spanish, Japanese, and Hindi, and will become available through a software update on Monday.

The translate feature processes translations on the Pixel 10 device, so conversations are kept private.

Google Pixel 10 smartphone. Photo by Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images

"Voice Translate allows you to break down language barriers during phone calls," Google stated in a blog post announcing the feature.

Meta

Meta, meanwhile, has recently implemented translation capabilities for new or existing devices. Starting in April of this year, the bestselling Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are capable of live translation.

The glasses, which have sold more than two million pairs since launch, can help English-speaking users understand speech in French, Italian, and Spanish with a simple voice command: "Hey Meta, start live translation."

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (left) and Mixed Martial Arts Fighter Brandon Moreno (right) at Meta Connect 2024. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg first introduced the live AI translation feature for the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses at Meta Connect 2024. He demonstrated how he was able to understand Brandon Moreno, a mixed martial arts fighter, speaking in Spanish while he responded in English.

"You can simply speak to someone in Spanish, and hear the English translation directly in your ear," Zuckerberg said at the event.

