Mark Zuckerberg, an attorney in Indianapolis, Indiana, says Meta keeps shutting down his paid business pages.

Mark Zuckerberg has a really hard time making dinner reservations. People hang up on him constantly. Trying to live a normal life for the last two decades has been tough. He can't even keep a Facebook page.

That's because Mark Zuckerberg is a bankruptcy lawyer from Indianapolis, Indiana, and not the cofounder of Facebook and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg.

"I can't use my name when making reservations or conducting business as people assume I'm a prank caller and hang up," he writes on his blog, iammarkzuckerberg.com. "My life sometimes feels like the Michael Jordan ESPN commercial, where a regular person's name causes constant mixups."

Now, Zuckerberg (the lawyer) is suing Zuckerberg (the CEO) after alleging that the Facebook page he uses (and pays $11,000 to advertise on) has been repeatedly taken down — five times in the last eight years, he says — but he is still forced to pay. He claims it has cost him potential clients.

In the complaint on Wednesday, communications in the form of email threads from Meta, seen by local outlet WTHR 13News, accuse Zuckerberg of impersonating the company's CEO, saying the page goes against their "standards of impersonation." The situation has been ongoing since 2017.

After the report, on Thursday, Zuckerberg confirmed to 13News that his account was working again. A Meta spokesperson told the outlet that the company has "reinstated Mark Zuckerberg's account, after finding it had been disabled in error."

"We know there's more than one Mark Zuckerberg in the world, and we are getting to the bottom of this," Meta told 13News. "We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg's continued patience on this issue and are working to try and prevent this from happening in the future."

Meanwhile, on his blog, Zuckerberg says he still gets more than 100 messages a day from people confusing him with "the other Mark Zuckerberg."