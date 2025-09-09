Apple is expected to introduce a new iPhone 17 Air on Tuesday, a phone that's one-third thinner than previous models.

Apple is hosting its biggest launch event of the year on Tuesday in preparation for the release of the next generation of iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods.

The tech giant gave the launch event the tagline "Awe Dropping" when announcing it last month.

Here's more about the Apple event, including how to watch and what new products and releases are expected.

When Is the Apple Event?

The Apple event is Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. PT or 1 p.m. ET.

How Can I Watch Apple's "Awe Dropping" Event?

The event will be livestreamed online at apple.com and on the Apple TV app. You can also watch on YouTube, here:

Is Apple Announcing the iPhone 17?

Apple is set to introduce four new iPhone 17 models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 Air will replace the Plus model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The ultra-thin phone will be Apple's first new smartphone model in years and will be noticeably thinner—about one-third—than previous models. According to MacRumors, screen sizes will be 6.3 inches for the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro, 6.6 inches for the 17 Air, and 6.9 inches for the 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have improved cameras and enhanced battery life, according to Gurman. MacRumors suggests that the standard iPhone 17 will look similar to last year's iPhone 16.

How Much Will the New iPhones Cost?

The price of the new iPhone 17 is unclear, but for comparison, Apple released the iPhone 16 last year at a price point of $799 for its base model, and charged $1,199 for the higher-tier iPhone 16 Pro Max.

It's uncertain if specific iPhone 17 models will get a price hike due to tariffs, which were 30% against Chinese imports as of Monday. Last month, Apple shifted some of its U.S. iPhone production to India as it strove to lessen its dependence on China.

Is Apple Releasing a Foldable iPhone?

According to a July JPMorgan investor letter, Apple is working on its first foldable phone to compete with Samsung and Google, but the iPhone maker will not introduce the foldable phone this year.

Apple will instead debut the foldable devices in the fall of 2026, per the letter.

What Is Apple's New Liquid Glass?

Liquid Glass is the name of a new translucent design element that Apple announced in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference. The element looks like glass on the screen and takes on the color of its environment.

Apple is bringing Liquid Glass to the iPhone via translucent menus and a new lock screen with Liquid Glass time. Liquid Glass will roll out this fall, along with Apple's new iOS 26 operating system.

Is the Apple Watch Getting an Update?

Apple is expected to refresh its Apple Watch line, adding new models like the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3, per Bloomberg. The Series 11 will feature a brighter screen, while the Ultra 3 will boast satellite connectivity, so users can remain connected, even when they're off the grid without their phones.

Are AirPods Changing?

Apple will likely add a heart rate monitor to its AirPods Pro earbuds, allowing users to track calories burned without a smartwatch, per Bloomberg. The tech giant is leaning more into fitness with its earbuds this year.