Apple Stores and repair shops will only fix these devices for up to two more years.

Three groundbreaking Apple devices — the iPhone X, HomePod, and original AirPods — are now considered vintage. And the clock is ticking on how long they will be eligible for repairs.

Apple added the three to its vintage product list on Monday, meaning that it stopped selling the products more than five, and less than seven, years ago.

Apple customers who use these devices are now facing a limited window when it comes to repairs. Apple Stores and authorized repair shops will only offer service for the iPhone X, HomePod, and original AirPods for up to two more years max, depending on the parts available.

The three products are all instantly recognizable as a major shift or addition to Apple's product lineup.

The $999 iPhone X was the first Apple phone to switch from TouchID to FaceID, allowing users to unlock the iPhone X with a glance and swapping out a home button for an entirely touch-activated screen. Apple assured customers that it kept its facial scans out of the cloud to make the feature more secure.

Apple now has the majority of smartphone market share in the U.S., with about 53% of the market.



Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during the launch of the iPhone X on September 17, 2017. (Photo by Qi Heng/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

The $349 HomePod was Apple's first smart speaker; some users have called it a "significant and risky investment." Apple sold an estimated three million HomePods in the U.S. by 2018, according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners report.

Since the original HomePod's release, Apple has expanded the product line with the 2020 HomePod mini and the 2023 HomePod 2nd Generation.

The $159 original AirPods were Apple's way of "reinventing" wireless headphones, per the company's 2016 press release.

Apple introduced an "innovative" charging case and a double-tap feature that allowed users to tap their AirPods to access Siri.

Devices on the vintage list end up in Apple's "obsolete" category after they pass the seven-year mark. At that point, Apple withdraws hardware service and service stores can no longer order replacement parts.

