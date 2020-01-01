About Ben Richmond
Ben Richmond is a chartered accountant and U.S. country manager at Xero, where he is responsible for driving Xero’s growth in the region. Ben has been recognized by CPA Practice Advisor as a “20 Under 40 Influencer” and was named Accounting Today’s “Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting.”
Millennial owners are enormously passionate about their businesses, but they can struggle with the kinds of skills that accountants excel at, such as keeping an eye on costs, crunching sales figures, managing cash flow and developing short-term and long-term plans.