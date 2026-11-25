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Key Takeaways Rewarding output alone can encourage shortcuts, undermine quality and create unintended negative consequences.

Tracking quality, mistakes and rework can reveal the real impact of performance and help identify where improvements are needed.

Replacing bonuses with raises tied to quality and fewer revisions improved our client retention and reduced cancellations to single digits within a month.

The bonus was simple. Hit a set number of completed videos and earn extra cash on top of your salary. I wanted more productivity, and a clear target seemed like the fairest way to ask for it.

After it started, creative quality dropped. At least a quarter of our clients began to complain, and our cancellation rate hit 13%.

What the bonus actually rewarded

The target said completed videos, so that is what it measured. Creative quality is harder to count. A cut that lands with the audience, a pause that gives a line room to breathe, a graphic that fits the story — none of those shows up in a tally. When one thing is counted, and the other isn’t, people look after the counted thing. That isn’t laziness. It’s what the plan asked for.

I paid extra for the thing I measured and lost the thing I valued. The clients noticed before I did.

What the data showed

For a while, we were clueless about what was happening. Then we dug into the revision requests. The revision rounds behind the complaints could easily have been avoided in the first edit.

We traced it further. Editors were bypassing parts of the process to save time. Where a video clearly needed motion graphics, they used basic B-roll instead. They also put less effort into building a stronger hook.

When we tracked mistakes by team and by editor, the same people were making the same mistakes on repeat. Those were the editors producing the most videos. New editors made repeat mistakes too, but they produced few videos, so that was a different problem.

That changed how I read the bonus. My read is that it paid people to skip the steps that protect quality.

What the research says

I wasn’t the first owner to run into this. In a field experiment in Chinese factories, economists paid workers a bonus for output. Quantity rose, and quality fell sharply — and the effect was much stronger for workers on a flat wage. My editors are on fixed salaries, so I was in exactly that group.

A second study, published in Management Science, tested 224 retail stores. Regular performance review conversations raised profits by about 7%. A profit bonus alone produced no significant gain. Paying the bonus on top of the reviews erased the benefit of the reviews, and the authors’ surveys suggest the bonus changed the nature of the conversations.

Bonuses aren’t always the wrong tool. A research review by Dirk Sliwka for IZA World of Labor notes that they can work when the key tasks are easy to measure, and workers can change their output, as with installing windshields. A good edit isn’t easy to measure. None of this research comes from creative work, so I treat it as a pattern and not as proof for my business.

What changed

We stopped chasing volume. Editors who were doing good work got raises, and everyone else got a clear path to follow. Use the same steps, avoid revision rounds, and you qualify for a raise. A raise replaced the bonus.

The results came quickly. Within a month, our cancellation rate was back to single digits. For the next few months, we delivered better, and client retention went up. Our cancellation rate is now about 3%, which is normal. Clients pause or leave when they stop wanting to create content or have health or travel reasons. When we track why clients cancel, quality-related reasons are under 1.8%.

The difference is what each pays for. A volume bonus pays for finishing. A raise tied to fewer revisions pays for getting it right the first time, and it doesn’t disappear next month.

What I am still testing

We’re also piloting a second model with three editors. They have a low base salary, and their pay grows with the clients they keep. Lose a client, and the commission drops. Keep one, and it grows, and a high-paying client can mean steady, high commission. Pay follows retention instead of volume, which makes each editor responsible for keeping their clients.

The early signal is small. The three editors are taking ownership of their clients because keeping them keeps their commission high. I’m seeing slightly better results so far. I won’t pretend that’s proof. Three people is a pilot, not a verdict.

While the pilot runs, we’re writing SOPs that define what quality work really means and how to track it. We also built a two-layer QC process, one AI layer and one human layer, so mistakes get caught before the client sees them.

The hard part hasn’t been the formula. It’s been the people. Most of the team still wants fixed income for peace of mind, and I understand why. A low base with a bigger upside asks someone to take on risk they never signed up for. A few editors are willing to try but want certainty about what they’ll earn. I don’t have a clean answer yet.

Before you add a bonus, here are the questions I would ask now: What am I counting, and what matters that I am not counting? Am I tracking rework next to output? It was the only way we found who was skipping steps. Can the person actually change the number? And what will they do if the only way to hit it is to cut a corner?

If you change how people are paid, pilot it with volunteers and expect resistance. A pay change is a change to the deal.