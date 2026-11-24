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Key Takeaways Hannah Hembree Bell went through a divorce and custody battle in the middle of law school.

She entered the process emotionally depleted and completely unprepared.

After a grueling custody modification process and two years in big law, she left to start her own family law firm so she could support other women going through divorce.

After her divorce, Hannah Hembree Bell found herself sitting alone at home on a Saturday night in a house that was too quiet.

Bell was used to the sound of her three kids running around, watching cartoons and eating Pop-Tarts. By the time her divorce was finalized, her kids didn’t live with her, and she paid child support.

Her ex-husband had taken action while she was trying to make sense of what had happened. He reached out to their shared friends first and consulted so many lawyers that it was hard for Bell to find one to represent her.

Hannah Hembree Bell. Credit: Shelly Borga/Dakota u0026 Co.

The first Saturday after the split, Bell gripped the edges of her bathroom’s countertop, stared at herself in the mirror and sobbed until she could hardly recognize her own face. She didn’t know if she could keep going.

Then, out of the corner of her eye, she saw a faded Post-It note she had stuck up years earlier. It encouraged her to wait; courage and strength would come. In that moment, she decided that her life was not over.

“I’m going to choose to be better, not bitter,” she recalls thinking at the time.

Bell was training to become a lawyer

Bell was in law school at the time. Her path into the legal world arrived through business school. While earning an online MBA from Liberty University, she took a business law class taught by a practicing attorney. She realized her brain lit up when she read case law and tried to argue both sides in her head.

One day, she read an opinion and predicted what the judge would do. She was right. It was the first time she considered law as a career. She was turning 30 years old at the time and wondered if she could pull off pursuing a law career while also raising her children. She decided to give it a shot.

Her first day of law school in 2012 was also her oldest daughter’s first day of kindergarten. Bell went to Saint Mary’s University School of Law and eventually graduated summa cum laude.

As she was commuting an hour and 20 minutes each way to the St. Mary’s campus, Bell’s marriage unraveled. Like many women she now represents, she poured all of her emotional resources into staying in the marriage, not planning for what leaving would actually look like.

“I had not done anything in terms of planning or getting ready to get divorced or getting strategically prepared,” she says.

When she finally filed for divorce in 2014, she assumed her three children would simply move with her and see their dad every other weekend; she “did not foresee the world” in which that didn’t happen.

Her ex-husband saw things differently. “I was caught very surprised when he was like, ‘Oh no, you’re not taking these kids… You can leave, but they’re not going,’” she recalls.

The divorce challenged her identity

Bell shares that entering her divorce unprepared, without a plan or organized finances, cost her custody of her three children and led to her paying child support. Her husband had primary custody. Bell only saw her children every other weekend and on Tuesday nights for an hour and 15 minutes. The divorce outcome plunged Bell into the “lowest moment” of her life. She went from running a busy house to sitting alone in a silent home most nights.

“I had to rebuild my entire identity, my entire everything really, from the bottom,” she says.

At the same time, she was still attending law school. She describes herself in that period as “wrung out” emotionally. She spent everything she had on trying to save the marriage before the legal process even began.

“It was too much in hindsight; it’s too much for one person to be trying to deal with and handle,” she says. She now urges women to take six months to prepare strategically before filing for divorce if they can. Her own lack of planning was her biggest mistake.

Years later, after a grueling custody modification process, Bell’s children ended up primarily living with her. However, she never forgot how unprepared and alone she felt in the early years.

Starting her own firm

Bell’s own family law odyssey eventually collided with her law career. After graduating from St. Mary’s, she spent two years at a large firm doing employment work. However, the experience of navigating a divorce showed her just how brutal and confusing the system could be, even for a lawyer.

On a WiFi-less flight to visit the man who would become her second husband, Drew, she started sketching numbers on a scrap of paper, wondering if she could make a small family law practice work. She came up with the idea for Hembree Bell Law on the back of a napkin.

With no savings to fall back on, Bell asked Drew for a $10,000 loan. It was just enough to cover two months of her take-home pay so she could quit her job and launch. He agreed, and Bell started the law firm.

From Hembree Bell Law to My Confident Divorce

Bell went full-time with Hembree Bell Law in 2018, initially growing through referrals and networking. She turned posts into videos and layered in paid search and more sophisticated campaigns as the firm grew.

“Nothing will grow you faster than starting your own business and sticking with it,” she says. “It takes a lot of grit, a lot of courage.”

Along the way, she kept returning to the three mistakes she believes nearly cost her everything: not being prepared, not taking time to grieve and heal, and staying stuck in shame for too long.

Those themes became the backbone of a “My Confident Divorce” prep course she created to help women get ready before they file for divorce, so they don’t lose their “kids, money and sanity” the way she nearly did. “I really need to be the lawyer I wish I had had from the beginning,” she says.

Bell created the My Confident Divorce Law Firm last year. She designed the firm from the ground up for women who want more guidance and flexibility than a traditional law firm typically offers.

She pairs legal work with a concierge, mindset calls, community and AI to deliver a “coaching meets divorce” experience.

While Hembree Bell Law is more of a conventional litigation firm, My Confident Divorce helps women plan strategically for divorce months before filing documents. The firm tracks everything from parenting patterns to financial realities so that when the time comes, they can prove what matters in court.

Bell pulled in seven figures in revenue through her two firms last year and is aiming for eight figures this year.

“I feel like it’s my destiny to go back and help people not make the same mistakes that I made,” she says. “We help people end their marriage well.”