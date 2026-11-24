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Key Takeaways A small percentage of demanding clients can consume a disproportionate amount of time and resources, reducing a business’s overall profitability and ability to serve others.

Choose clients who value your expertise. There’s a difference between asking thoughtful questions and questioning everything simply because someone else has offered a different opinion.

Know when to say no. Setting boundaries and turning away clients who aren’t a good fit protects team resources, service quality and long-term business success.

We once worked with a student whose college application included, among several supplemental essay prompts, a question about a time they’d disagreed with someone. Such prompts became especially prominent in the wake of Hamas’ October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks on Israel, the ensuing Israel-Hamas war, and the campus encampments and protests that swept American universities. Amid growing polarization on college campuses, universities increasingly emphasized the importance of students engaging respectfully with opposing viewpoints, challenging their own assumptions, and learning across difference.

The student’s father, however, insisted his child had never disagreed with anyone. His child simply wasn’t disagreeable! Surely, every teenager has disagreed with someone. But rather than help his child identify a meaningful disagreement, the father challenged the very premise of the essay. The irony, of course, wasn’t lost on us. Here was a father being disagreeable simply for the sake of being disagreeable, all while insisting his child had never disagreed with anyone.

These are the kinds of interactions that can consume an extraordinary amount of a college admissions counselor’s time. And they illustrate a lesson every entrepreneur should understand. Sometimes, your most expensive clients aren’t the ones who pay the least. They’re the ones who question everything.

The 80/20 principle has a dark side

Most entrepreneurs know the Pareto principle, commonly called the 80/20 rule. Roughly 80% of results often come from 20% of efforts. But there’s another side to that equation. A relatively small percentage of clients can consume a disproportionately large share of your team’s time and energy. At Ivy Coach, our college admissions consulting firm, we’ve seen this firsthand.

In another case, a family consulted their student’s school counselor about a Personal Statement we’d helped develop. The counselor recommended scrapping it in favor of an essay about what we call a third-rail topic, one so clichéd in college admissions essays that it can significantly undermine an otherwise compelling application.

When we had the student ask the school counselor to explain the reasoning behind the ill-advised recommendation, the response came back in prose that appeared to have been generated by artificial intelligence. Our AI detection software flagged it as AI-generated, too. Here was a family paying for specialized college admissions expertise, only to ask our team to defend its recommendations against generic advice that apparently hadn’t even been written by a human. It’s madness!

There’s, of course, nothing wrong with seeking a second opinion. But there’s a difference between asking thoughtful questions and questioning everything simply because someone else has offered a different opinion, especially when that opinion may have come from a chatbot. For Ivy Coach’s college counselors, every hour spent defending sound advice is an hour that can’t be spent helping another student.

When clients pay for advice they don’t want to hear

Ivy Coach has been in the college admissions consulting business for 35 years, and over the past decade, we’ve noticed a troubling trend. We track exclusions from our college admissions statistics: students who choose not to follow our recommendations. Or, more often than not, whose parents choose not to follow them. And while these families remain a small minority of our clients, their numbers have increased over the last 10 years. In other words, more families are paying for our expertise only to disregard it.

I sometimes wonder whether our increasingly polarized political climate has something to do with it. We’ve grown accustomed to questioning expertise, seeking validation for our existing beliefs, asking AI chatbots to tell us precisely what we want to hear and treating disagreements as contests to be won rather than opportunities to learn. Has that mentality spilled over into relationships between clients and professional advisers, including college counselors? Maybe.

Our experience alone can’t establish the cause, but we’ve increasingly encountered families more interested in challenging our recommendations than understanding them. And that raises a question every entrepreneur should consider: What happens when clients pay for your judgment but refuse to heed your advice?

Why the best college admissions counselors say no

Ivy Coach has grown considerably over the years, adding former admissions officers from many of America’s most selective universities. But we’ve remained boutique by design. We deliberately limit enrollment because helping students build compelling applications requires extraordinary individual attention. We can’t provide that attention if a handful of families consume a disproportionate share of our counselors’ time.

That’s why our initial Complimentary Consultation isn’t simply an opportunity for prospective clients to evaluate us. It’s an opportunity for us to evaluate them. Are they seeking expert guidance or validation? Are they willing to hear advice that contradicts what they’ve read online? Do they understand that college admissions is inherently uncertain?

These warning signs often emerge during that initial consultation. One is the word “guarantee.” No ethical college counselor can guarantee admission to Harvard, Stanford or any other highly selective university. Another is a parent who questions just about every recommendation without showing any willingness to consider the answers. We welcome thoughtful disagreement. We don’t welcome endless arguments for their own sake.

And when we spot these warning signs during that first conversation, as we so often do, we’d rather turn away the business than invite months or years of unnecessary headache.

The client isn’t always right

Entrepreneurs are conditioned to chase growth, but revenue isn’t profitability, and growth isn’t always progress. A difficult client can consume so much of your team’s time that the relationship becomes far less profitable than it appears. Worse, that client can diminish the quality of service everyone else receives.

For businesses built on specialized expertise, protecting your team’s time isn’t just good management. Rather, it’s a critical responsibility to your other clients. The best college admissions counselors don’t tell parents what they want to hear. They tell them what they need to hear. And the best entrepreneurs recognize that not every prospective client is worth accepting. After all, the most expensive client may be the one you should never have taken on in the first place.