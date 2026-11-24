Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Fore is founder and managing director of Velveteen Ventures, which just launched Velveteen Labs.

Here’s her tactical advice on how founders can lead authentically and achieve their goals.

Betsy Fore was raised in rural Illinois, but she often made the 17-hour drive to the Turtle Mountain Reservation in North Dakota, where her mother grew up. To this day, Fore’s uncle owns an auto body shop there; as a child, she helped him, and her father, tinker in the garage.

“It was like, If you can dream it, you can build it,” Fore recalls. “So I believed that. That was really my start as an entrepreneur because I believed I could kind of do anything.”

Courtesy of Velveteen Ventures. Betsy Fore.

Fore has spent the past two decades as an inventor, CEO, serial entrepreneur and investor.

She launched WonderWoof, one of the first dog activity monitors, in 2014. She was the co-founder and CEO of Tiny Organics, a company delivering organic, nutrient-rich meals for babies and toddlers. Her nonprofit career accelerator, Natives Rising, empowers indigenous communities with technology, entrepreneurship and wellness.

Currently, she’s the founder and managing director of Velveteen Ventures, investing in solutions for children and the planet for the next seven generations. “Velveteen was built on my deep inner why. Before you build anything externally, you have to excavate why you’re building it at the level of your soul — not just your resume.”

Launching Velveteen Labs: first-of-its-kind model

What’s more, Fore just announced the launch of Velveteen Labs, a first-of-its-kind studio model that allows children to be shareholders in incubated companies. Shares are placed into a trust, and when the children turn 18, they give a majority of them to a cause of their choice.

“She’s showing that investing in Indigenous and Gen Alpha-focused founders isn’t a trade-off between impact and returns,” Roy Swan, director of mission investments at Ford Foundation and author of Positive Sum: How Zero-sum Thinking Broke Capitalism—and How We Can Fix It, says. “It’s simply good investing, done with the next seven generations in mind.”

Courtesy of Velveteen Ventures. Roy Swan and Betsy Fore at inaugural annual general meeting.

Needless to say, Fore has accomplished a lot over the course of her career, and she’s met many entrepreneurs along the way. There’s one thing that always gets her very excited within the first five minutes of a conversation: when the person has a unique insight, based on lived experience, into the problem they set out to solve.

“You can just see when someone is speaking from their authentic self,” Fore explains. “It’s not really a sales pitch at that point. They’re literally saying, ‘I’ve tried everything. This is what worked for me. This is how I’m going to try to bring it to market.’”

Entrepreneur sat down with Fore to learn exactly how founders can reach that authentic place and accomplish the goals they set for themselves.

Success starts with your relationship to yourself, not customers or investors

Fore’s book, Built on Purpose: Discover Your Deep Inner Why and Manifest the Business of Your Dreams, “breaks down how to go from idea to making something real through a values-driven approach,” Michael Acton Smith, co-founder of meditation space company Calm, shared in a statement.

Uncovering that deep inner why, and bringing the idea to life, starts with lessening the focus on external relationships — with customers, investors, and board and team members — and looking inward, Fore says.

Fore highlights the centuries-old practice of anchoring as an example of how to kick off the process. “ When yogis put their index finger and thumb together in meditation, it’s not just a pose,” she explains. “That gesture is a signal through your nervous system. It’s connecting your individual consciousness to something larger than yourself.”

Courtesy of Velveteen Ventures

Fore encourages founders to build their own version of that practice, and it begins with identifying your values. For instance, in her own life, Fore draws on the seven grandfather teachings that guide her Turtle Mountain Chippewa tribe: love, respect, bravery, truth, honesty, humility and wisdom.

Whatever your individual values are, the next step is to physically anchor and embody those values day to day, Fore notes.

“Lean into them with a gesture, a breath, a word, so that when you walk into a fundraising meeting or have a hard call, you’re not operating from the scarcity mindset, but instead one of abundance,” Fore says. “You’re operating from who you actually are.”

How to manifest the reality you want

Manifesting the results you want to see also plays a key role in success, Fore says.

A study conducted by Dr. Gail Matthews, a psychology professor at Dominican University of California, showed that people are 42% more likely to achieve their goals if they write them down every day.

Fore recommends opening your laptop each morning and starting with a simple sentence.

“Write it in the ‘I am’ present moment,” Fore explains. “I am building this for. I am building this because. So it’s not the pitch. It’s the real reason. The act alone changes your follow-through at a neurological level, if you’re able to live as if it’s already happening.”

Stop letting “exiled” parts take over

Additionally, Fore says a therapeutic model called Internal Family Systems (IFS), developed by Dr. Richard Schwartz in the 1980s, can support in taking the next step toward a desired future.

The idea is that we’re not one unified self; we’re a whole system of parts, and each one has a job to do, Fore says.

“ Some of them are what IFS calls exiles, and those are the wounded or the younger versions of us that formed in hard moments in our life, the ones that carry the shame or the fear, the grief,” she explains. “Essentially, embodying that sort of scarcity mindset. And then there are the protectors, the parts that showed up to keep those exiles safe. For instance, your inner critic, that’s a protector.”

A lot of leadership advice tells people to push past fear, silence their inner critic and be more confident to get what they want. However, while Fore acknowledges there can be some value in that, she also believes that being afraid can only get you so far. Instead of simply fighting fear, she encourages founders to engage with it.

“Literally, out loud or in your head, identify it and ask what that part wants — the answer incorporates parts you love about yourself and want to bring to the forefront,” she says.

Fore points to difficult conversations with a team as an example. Instead of asking why an issue wasn’t flagged sooner, she can admit that part of her feels frustrated, then express gratitude it was caught.

“ This is a leader who’s not being hijacked by these exiles in the middle of a critical moment,” she says. “The folks who are winning are thinking differently.”

Courtesy of Velveteen Ventures. TIDE VC Panel.

Don’t think about the customer relationship in transactional terms

When founders do look outward and consider their relationship to customers, they might be using a transactional lens — Fore admits she made the same mistake in the beginning.

Instead, Fore suggests flipping the traditional fundraising model on its head and asking, What if the foundation of every product was built with the customer in mind, and every bit of capital was leveraged to return exponential value to them?

“ That shift from extraction to service is the difference between founders who build loyal communities and founders who churn customers,” Fore says. “So if you can ask yourself every single day, Who isn’t being served right now? That question is where your next great idea lives.”

Fore put that idea into practice when she launched Tiny Organics, which scaled to more than $13 million in sales in 24 months.

Fore sent an email to a local parent group in Park Slope, asking if other people were also interested in getting their babies to eat real fruits and vegetables that didn’t come from a pouch. She received hundreds of messages in response and had to cap the project at 100 families within two hours.

Those 100 founding families helped develop Tiny Organics’ first hero product and led to a series of supper clubs introducing kids to their first 100 flavors; those ultimately expanded to Boston, Atlanta and Chicago.

How Velveteen Ventures leads in the care economy

Fore’s customer-first approach that continues to resonate with the companies Velveteen Ventures invests in today.

“We wanted partners who see caring for families as one of the most important economies of our time,” Emily Greenberg, president and co-founder of AI family assistant Joy Parenting Club, says. “Velveteen leads in the care economy, and Betsy gets it in a way few investors do as a previous founder in this category. She knows that when you support parents, you’re investing in the next generation.”

These days, in the age of AI, the soft skills have become the hard skills, Fore says, noting they’re the foundation of everything she’s seen actually work in business — and she looks forward to leaning on them now and in the years to come.

“ I have so much hope,” Fore says. “You can probably tell I’m an eternal optimist. I’m going to turn everything into a victory in life. Then, inevitably it happens, where you’re able to figure it out and find a way. I know that’s been true for me, and for so many of the founders that we funded.”