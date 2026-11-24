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Key Takeaways A revocable living trust doesn’t reduce taxes or protect your assets from future lawsuits or creditors. The planning that actually changes the outcome of an exit lives primarily in three strategies.

Transferring shares into irrevocable trusts before the sale fixes its value can reduce estate tax exposure, protect assets and preserve wealth for heirs.

Charitable lead annuity trusts and qualified small business stock exclusions can reduce taxes and potentially transfer wealth to heirs — but eligibility, timing and professional guidance are crucial.

It’s happened hundreds of times. A business owner shows up at my office, in the middle of selling their company, and tells me, “Don’t worry, my estate plan is all done: I have a revocable living trust, will, powers of attorney, and health care directives, and my lawyer told me years ago that I was all set.”

Then I have to explain that none of those documents will reduce their tax bill or protect their assets from future lawsuits or creditors. A revocable trust avoids probate. That is all it does.

It does not:

Reduce the capital gains tax on your sale

Shield the proceeds from the 40% federal estate tax

Qualify for Section 1202 qualified small business stock (QSBS) stacking

Protect anything from a lawsuit

The planning that actually changes the outcome of an exit lives primarily in three strategies that have been authorized by the Tax Code for decades, and every one of them should be considered well in advance of marketing the company for sale.

1. Move the business out of your estate before the sale fixes its value

The Tax Code imposes a federal estate tax at death equal to 40% to the extent your reported net worth — including your business, real estate and other illiquid assets — exceeds the federal estate tax exemption (currently $15 million per person for 2026).

In addition, some states impose their own inheritance tax or estate tax, which can result in a combined rate ranging from 40-75%. States oftentimes have very low and costly exemption limits, many starting at $1-2M.

The government expects a cash payment within nine months after death. Although some estates heavily concentrated in businesses or illiquid assets can qualify for installment payments, the IRS requires liens and reporting — so you are effectively putting your spouse and children in business with the IRS as their de facto partner.

The easy fix is to take action before your company jumps in value. Specifically, you should transfer all or a portion of your business shares to an irrevocable gift trust for your spouse and/or children while the company is still private and appraisable at a defensibly low discounted value (allowing you to transfer the shares within the $15 million gift tax limit).

Properly done, every dollar of appreciation on your business shares happens outside your estate. In addition, the assets inside the trust are protected from future personal lawsuits. These benefits can continue indefinitely for the benefit of your heirs.

Most business owners balk at the word “irrevocable” when considering this planning. However, so-called “optimized” irrevocable gift trusts can let you keep far more control than you might expect. For example, you can:

Vote the trust’s shares

Direct the investments and sale of the shares

Make distributions to your spouse, children, grandchildren and charities

Borrow from the trust

Change beneficiaries to address unexpected changes

Suppose you own a company and expect to sell the company for $30 million in 18 months. Moving 40% of the shares into a trust today removes roughly $12 million from your estate, plus whatever that 40% position grows to before (and after) the sale. If the deal falls through and the business doubles to $60M in three years, you have just removed $24 million of value from the 40% estate tax ($60M x 40%).

2. The “give and get back” income tax deduction in the year of the sale

For the seller of a company, a charitable lead annuity trust (CLAT) is the most underused financial tool that I am aware of.

With a CLAT, you transfer assets into a trust account before December 31 of the year of the sale. The CLAT pays a fixed annual amount to the charities that you choose for a term of years (typically 20-30 years — the longer, the greater the benefits), and whatever investments remain in the CLAT account are returned to you (or your heirs).

For example, an optimized CLAT (zeroed-out grantor trust with maximum IRS-approved charitable backloading) gives you an income tax deduction in the year of the sale equal to nearly 100% of your contribution to the CLAT, and returns a significant amount back to you (assuming a reasonable 7-8% rate of return). The payments to charity are set using the IRS interest rate in effect when you fund the CLAT, and these rates are reasonably low.

Since the charitable payments are back-loaded, most of the donations from the CLAT happen in the final years … after the assets have presumably compounded to a very large amount. After all donations are made, everything left in the CLAT account passes to your heirs, without any gift tax (and without consuming any of your lifetime $15 million gift tax exemption).

Suppose you sell your company for a $20 million gain and fund a 30-year optimized CLAT with $4 million. You would receive a tax deduction equal to approximately $4 million, the CLAT would donate approximately $14 million over the 30-year period, and your children could expect to receive back approximately $10 million (assuming 7% rate of return), free of the 40% federal gift tax. The caveat, however, is that the CLAT funds cannot be spent during the 30-year term, and this strategy only makes sense if you are charitably inclined.

3. Confirm eligibility and convert your qualified small business stock (QSBS)

Section 1202 of the Tax Code lets a founder exclude up to $10 million of gain on the sale of qualified small business stock (QSBS) — and for shares issued after July 4, 2025, that figure rises to $15 million with partial benefits starting at year three instead of year five.

A married couple can multiply that exclusion by placing shares in special non-grantor trusts (each of which counts as its own taxpayer).

Here is the catch that disqualifies many of the founders that I talk to: QSBS only exists for C corporations, and the holding period starts when the C corporation issues the stock. If you have run your company as an S corporation or LLC for 15 years, you have zero qualifying years. Converting the month before the sale accomplishes nothing.

There are three things to do now:

Talk to your CPA and consider converting to a C corporation Hire a national accounting firm to run a formal QSBS eligibility study before you rely on the exclusion (since nearly every closely held company that I see has at least one issue or problem in its history, such as a buyout of a former partner, a year the balance sheet crossed the asset ceiling or a portion of the business that is an excluded service). Transfer the company shares to the irrevocable trusts described in the first section above (that way, shares can be moved, without gift tax, to QSBS-eligible trusts as you get closer to a sale of your company).

Check your state, too. For example, California does not conform to the federal QSBS exclusion, which means a founder who is a California tax resident saves federal tax only.

Plan for your business sale before it’s too late

Every one of the moves above is irrevocable, and requires a team (including a trust attorney, CPA and appraiser) with unique technical expertise and experience.

But all three share a single feature: They only work if you plan ahead. The owner who calls the attorney after the term sheet is signed has drastically limited their options — and increased their tax bill.

If a sale is possible in the next two to three years, put an estate planning meeting on your calendar today. You spent a decade building the business. Spend one quarter planning so your business is “built to sell” in the event of an exit.