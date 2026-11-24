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Key Takeaways Thanksgiving is the grocery industry’s biggest holiday, drawing shoppers stocking up for meals.

Grocers like Hy-Vee and Walmart are using discounted meal bundles to bring in customers.

For example, Aldi’s $39 holiday meal deal for 10 people includes a 16-pound turkey.

Popular supermarkets are using discounted Thanksgiving meal bundles to get shoppers through their doors — in the hopes that they will buy more once they are inside.

According to a new report from The New York Times, grocers are willing to lose money on holiday meal bundles because they’re betting shoppers will buy more than just the turkey. Supermarkets are sacrificing profits on Thanksgiving dinner to win more of a shopper’s overall grocery spending.

Their familiar draw is a bargain in the form of a discounted turkey or a low-priced package of Thanksgiving essentials. Such offers are called loss leaders, meaning that stores charge less than they paid suppliers in hopes of attracting shoppers who will buy other items.

For example, in October, the grocery chain Hy-Vee initially offered a bundle of 26 items that could feed 10 people for $39. The deal included a frozen turkey of up to 12 pounds, gravy mix and corn muffin mix.

A few days after offering the deal, the chain lowered the price to $35 to better match or beat offers from national grocery stores. The main competitor was Walmart, which introduced a “feast for 10” that bundles a turkey with sweet potatoes and gravy mix for $35 starting in October.

Meanwhile, Aldi’s holiday meal deal for 10 people, including a 16-pound turkey, comes out to $39, while Amazon’s grocery offer feeds six people for $25.

These deals are popular

There is ample demand for these deals. Walmart CEO John Furner recently told Business Insider that the retailer has “sold a million more turkeys” than it did a year ago. “The customer response is strong,” he said.

Walmart store workers also mentioned to Business Insider that demand for the Thanksgiving feast is strong.

“The meal deal frenzy has been nuts!” a worker in Oklahoma said. “I work at a neighborhood market, and we are still experiencing a higher volume.”

Grocery stores are using Thanksgiving as a way to show new customers what they have on the shelves. Customers come in for the deal and leave with more than they anticipated.

“Thanksgiving is one of the biggest grocery occasions of the year, and it is our chance to show millions of shoppers what we have to offer,” Scott Patton, chief commercial officer at Aldi, said in an interview with the Times.

Other grocers are offering more expensive meal bundles. Costco’s $199 Thanksgiving spread included a five-pound precooked turkey breast, accompanied by ready-made mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, apple cobbler and pumpkin pie. Orders closed in mid-November.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles luxury grocer Erewhon is taking a pricier approach with its $749 “Ultimate Organic Feast,” which serves up to 10 people. The menu pairs a cooked free-range turkey with sourdough and roasted vegetable stuffing, rainbow carrots, garlic mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, along with a deep-dish pumpkin pie.

These prices are outside the norm. Americans will spend $58.63 on average feeding 10 people this Thanksgiving, up 6% annually, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. The increase stems from a 10% increase in turkey prices.