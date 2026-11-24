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Newly reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ran the world’s most valuable chipmaker through fear, according to a new investigation by The New York Times. As Nvidia grew into a $5 trillion company, Huang told staffers they were too rich to be motivated by money, so he used humiliation to get more work out of them.

The insults were graphic. One witness says Huang told an executive his mother should have aborted him. He threatened to rip off a subordinate’s arms and beat the person to death with them. He told another employee he would rip off the top of their head and “pee on your brain.” “I’d rather torture you into greatness, because I believe in you,” he once said.

Huang resigned this month after revelations of multiple extramarital relationships, including one with a subordinate. On Sunday, the Times reported that U.S. intelligence tracked Alice Huang, another woman he was involved with, as she kept in contact with China’s top spy agency for more than a year, a period that overlapped with their affair. On Monday, the board voted to reinstate him.