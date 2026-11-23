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In Matt Dinniman’s previous career, he sold whimsical cat prints on Etsy. Now he writes bestselling books in his underwear while snacking on Twizzlers. Dinniman, a 52-year-old father of four, is the author of the “Dungeon Crawler Carl” series, which has sold more than 20 million copies across eight books, according to The Wall Street Journal. The series follows a guy competing on an alien game show.

How did this happen? When the pandemic hurt his Etsy business, Dinniman poured his energy into writing 12 to 13 hours a day. Starting in 2020, he posted chapters for free on fiction site Royal Road and let his Patreon subscribers vote on small plot points.

That loyal following gave him leverage later. Dinniman struck a rare deal that lets him keep control of his e-books while Penguin Random House handles print and Audible handles audio. The audiobooks alone have sold 10 million copies, and a TV series begins filming in 2027.

“It’s insane,” Dinniman says of his success. But fame has its drawbacks. Dinniman, 52, is moving to a gated community near Tucson, Arizona, partly because fans keep showing up at his door. “I’m glad it’s happened to me later in life because I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it,” he adds.