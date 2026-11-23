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Key Takeaways Treat your network like your most important client: be selective, be generous, show up as a human.

Give before you ask, by publishing content that introduces you before the call does.

For 30 years, I’ve pitched brands, people and ideas. I’ve put founders on morning shows and turned product launches like IQBAR and Molecule Sleep into headlines. The work I love most, though, happens before any marketing campaign or pitch goes out: sitting with a founder and figuring out what they actually stand for. I know how reputations get built.

Almost all of my business has always come from referrals. In 2020, I started treating myself more like a client and following the advice I always give: build relationships before you need them, with people who’ll gladly vouch for you. I gave more talks, presented on webinars, spoke on conference panels and launched my newsletter. My favorite was a webinar I gave for MBA and EMBA students through BlueSteps called “LinkedIn Tips for Personal Branding.”

It’s paid off, and it started with being more selective and intentional.

I know every one of my connections. Personally.

If you’re connected to me on LinkedIn, we’ve talked. That’s on purpose. I get a lot of requests, but I don’t connect just to connect.

My filter is simple: a thoughtful note, or a profile that makes me curious. When someone clears that bar, I message them, introduce myself and suggest a 15-minute intro call by phone or Zoom. You can call me while you’re commuting, cooking dinner or taking a walk. I like to get to know the person first, then the business.

LinkedIn Premium is what makes this work for me. Seeing who’s viewed my profile tells me who’s already curious, and messaging lets me reach people with a personal note instead of a cold request. It’s what I’ve always done at conferences and events: walk across the room, say hello and ask how someone’s really doing.

Fifteen minutes can turn into a referral

A couple of years ago, I reached out to someone this way. We had two phone calls. No pitch, no deck, just getting to know each other.

After that second call, he referred me to two prospective clients. When I spoke with them, they told me something I’ll never forget: “If Michael trusts you, then we trust you.”

That sentence is the whole lesson. In PR, we talk about earned media versus paid media. Relationships work the same way. Trust that someone else earned with you and passed along is the most powerful credential you’ll ever have, and no ad can buy it.

Ask the people you trust

A network you actually know pays off in another way: it’s the best search engine I have. When I need a partner or a service, I go to my network first. “Does anyone have a stellar digital growth performance agency?” gets me answers from people whose judgment I already trust, which beats a page of search results every time.

Being picky pays off here, too. Over the years, the people I know well have become my own personal advisory board.

Give before you ask

The other half of building my own presence has been content. I publish a newsletter on LinkedIn called Spreading Sunshine. It’s personal by design. I share the latest in health and wellness, including my own protocols, along with business tips and a little joy. Readers tell me it feels like a note from a friend, which is exactly the point.

People now reach out because of what I post. The content does the introducing for me. By the time we get on that 15-minute call, they already know what I care about, and the conversation starts three steps ahead.

Your company needs its own voice, too

A personal profile and a company page do different jobs, and founders need both. SMACK! Media has its own page. When I launched Anything Brands, an all-natural skin remedy balm inspired by my own family, we set up a page for it, too.

My team uses the company pages for press hits, milestones and education. My personal page is where relationships happen; the company page is where credibility lives. When a retailer, a partner or a reporter looks us up, they find a consistent story in both places, and a founder they can actually reach.

The lesson I’d give any founder

Treat your network like your most important client. Be selective. Be generous. Show up as a human.

Ready to put that into practice? LinkedIn’s new Small Business Playbook offers practical ways to build your brand, grow your network and find customers. You can also explore LinkedIn’s tools for small businesses to make those 15-minute conversations easier to start.

My favorite part is still the people: hearing about a founder’s big win, how someone got through a tough quarter, their kids, their dogs, how they juggle it all. If one of those calls leaves someone a little less burned out, that’s part of what fuels my positivity and boundless energy.

Some of my best relationships started with someone on the other end of the line, a little out of breath from a walk or with dinner sizzling in the background. Those calls rarely feel like business. After 30 years, I’ve learned the best publicity isn’t a headline. It’s someone who knows you saying your name in a room you’re not in. That’s exactly what Michael did for me. Treating myself like a client has been the best campaign I’ve ever run.