Listen to this post

Nvidia’s co-founder Jensen Huang has his old job back. The chipmaker’s board reinstated Huang as CEO, president and director, CNN reports. He resigned less than two weeks ago after revelations of at least two extramarital affairs. One was with a woman U.S. officials believed was working with Chinese intelligence. The other was with a senior direct report. Reports also surfaced that he humiliated staff as a motivational tactic.

But Nvidia’s board of directors said it “received input from senior levels of the United States government” and is now confident Huang poses no national security risk. It added that a series of meetings with Huang left it satisfied with his “candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.”

That’s quite the turnaround. Last week, board chair Harvey Jones said on Nvidia’s earnings call that the board had unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation and didn’t plan to reinstate him.

President Trump had pushed for Huang’s return, and on Monday he praised the decision on Truth Social. “The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA,” he wrote.

Investors responded positively to the news. Nvidia’s stock is up as much as 30%, The Wall Street Journal reports.