Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TL;DR: Black Friday pricing is here early on a lifetime Office Professional 2021 license for Windows. Get it for $22.97 (reg. $219.99) and drop the Microsoft 365 subscription.

Microsoft wrapped up support for Office 2021 on Oct. 13, 2026, and that’s pushed many small business owners to ask what they actually need from an office suite. If the answer is the core apps running on your own machine with no recurring charge, why wait for Black Friday to lock that in?

Get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for $22.97 (reg. $219.99) at its Early Black Friday price.

This is the own-it-outright alternative to Microsoft 365. You pay once, install the full desktop suite on one Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC, and keep it.

The full desktop suite, minus the monthly fee

Word and Excel handle everyday documents and spreadsheets. PowerPoint builds client decks and pitch presentations. Outlook manages email and calendars, OneNote keeps meeting notes organized, and Access covers database work like customer lists and inventory records.

Everything installs locally, so you can draft proposals and update spreadsheets without an internet connection. Your files stay on your device.

The license activates on your PC rather than a Microsoft account, and the key and download link arrive by email right after purchase. Redeem the code within seven days.

Know what you’re getting before you buy. You receive the final cumulative build Microsoft released for Office 2021, with no new security, bug-fix, or feature updates going forward. It includes the free version of Teams only, with no OneDrive cloud storage or Copilot, and it won’t run on Parallels or other virtual machines.

Buyers clearly don’t mind that trade. The deal holds an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars from 4,228 reviews, and 10,000+ have already sold.

For a founder who waited for the right price to cut one more recurring software bill, this is it. It’s also worth grabbing a second license for a team member’s machine.

Grab a lifetime Office Professional 2021 license for your business for $22.97 (reg. $219.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.