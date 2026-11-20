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TL;DR: A real website still does more for a small business than a social profile alone. Get the Mobirise No-Code Website Builder MegaPack Bundle for $59.97 (reg. $6,990) and build one yourself.

As the year wraps up, many small businesses still send customers to a social profile instead of a real website. If the holdup is coding skill or a designer’s quote, there’s a simpler route.

Grab this Mobirise No-Code Website Builder MegaPack Bundle for $59.97 (reg. $6,990.00) while this price holds.

Mobirise is a desktop app for Windows, Mac, and Linux that builds small and medium websites, landing pages, and simple web stores. You drag pre-made blocks onto a page, drop in your content, and style it until it looks right.

This bundle loads that app with 5,500+ website blocks, 140 premium themes and extensions, and 400+ home page templates, so you’re rarely starting from a blank screen.

The form builder creates contact forms that collect exactly the information you ask customers for, the company says. The popup builder handles special offers and announcements. Shop blocks let you list products with descriptions and prices, and the PayPal shopping cart extension lets visitors add items to a cart and pay right on your site.

Blog blocks cover recent posts and articles, while image and video sliders give product photos and promos a more polished presentation. Everything runs on Bootstrap 5, so pages are built mobile-first. When the site’s ready, publish it to a local drive, over FTP, to a mobirisesite.com subdomain, or to your own custom domain. You edit locally and own the website outright.

This bundle includes one year of access on up to two devices, with updates included. It’s for new users only, and you’ll need to redeem your code within 30 days of purchase. Verified buyers give the bundle a 4.6 out of 5 rating, and Mobirise holds a 4.3 out of 5 on both Capterra and Product Hunt.

For founders who’d rather put their budget into inventory than an agency invoice, this is a practical way to get a professional site live without waiting on anyone else.

Get this Mobirise No-Code Website Builder MegaPack Bundle for $59.97 (reg. $6,990.00) and get your site online this week.

StackSocial prices subject to change.