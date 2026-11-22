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Key Takeaways Train your employees to use their brains in ways AI can’t.

Make human connection an expectation of your team members.

Think carefully before you downsize in the name of AI.

Companies that begin using AI tools are definitely seeing a productivity boost. However, as team production increases, team performance dips.

What’s the cause? AI helps to make task completion faster. At face value, that sounds beneficial since human workers don’t need to spend as much time getting their work done. But there’s been a huge problem: Organizations are responding by increasing workloads and expectations.

The result is that teams are getting more work accomplished, but individual employees aren’t getting any kind of a break. On the contrary, they’re expected to multiply their workloads — and that’s a surefire road to capacity strain and burnout.

Maybe you’ve noticed this phenomenon as you’ve begun to introduce AI adoption among team members. Are they struggling to prioritize and adapt? Do they have trouble making sound decisions amid an environment that makes it tough to distinguish healthy efficiency from unsustainable acceleration? If you’ve said “yes,” you’re not alone. That said, you’ll probably want to take action today to make sure your team members aren’t becoming cognitively overwhelmed by the technology that’s supposed to alleviate their stressors by doing repetitive tasks on their behalf.

1. Teach team members how to think more clearly in disruptive, fast-moving environments

The workplace has become increasingly complex, and employees don’t necessarily have intuitive skills that will help them know how to appropriately adapt. For instance, consider a team member who shifts 20% of his regular work to AI-based processes. Does the team member innately know how to make the most of the 80% of his work that remains? Or understand what he can do to fill in the 20% with high-value assignments that only a human can do?

Organizations can address this challenge by helping employees better regulate their attention and mental state under pressure. This does not mean teaching people how to think critically from scratch. It means helping them create enough cognitive space to apply the judgment, adaptability, and emotional intelligence they already possess. For example, human performance company Q Studio, takes this approach through organization-wide Mind Skills Training designed to help professionals sustain clearer thinking and stronger performance in this new paradox.

On a broader level, corporate agile training company Agile Seekers works with companies interested in teaching their team members how to show curiosity and skepticism regarding AI. Instead of simply accepting what AI recommends, employees learn to look for errors and ask questions. Consequently, they are able to use their brains to thoughtfully engage with AI work rather than accept it without question.

2. Make sure team members are staying engaged with each other

As teams start to embrace AI, individual employees may stop communicating as much. Essentially, they allow AI software and systems to complete work, and then simply pass the products through the process. This begins to erode the human connection, which can lead to disengagement and burnout.

It’s very difficult for teams to perform at optimal levels if individuals aren’t committed to working together. Therefore, it’s up to you as a leader to set the expectation that AI implementation isn’t an excuse for building siloes or allowing subpar work. After all, Thomson Reuters research shows that when employees are given the okay to just turn in AI work, they lose a sense of connection with that work — and, eventually, with each other.

You hired your team because of the talent that each employee brings to your organization. The best way to bring out their collective performance is by keeping them in close contact. And sometimes that means turning away from AI products. For example, there are now chatbots trained to help managers practice having difficult conversations. However, encouraging team members to role play with each other can be a stronger way to build bonds, support and comfort.

3. Think carefully before enacting AI-fueled layoffs

Are leaders around the world laying off team members in the name of AI? Yes, for certain. (Some giants aren’t, though.) However, that’s a tricky move. Even if you feel like AI has improved your team’s productivity, reconsider downsizing.

When you let people go because AI “took their jobs”, you send a mixed signal to everyone who remains in your organization or department. From their point of view, productivity is more important to you than performance. Accordingly, they may stop trying to hand in stellar work and just try to be as busy as possible.

If you really want your employees to focus on being high performers, downsize very carefully. Otherwise, you could end up with a lot of team members who get plenty of error-prone work done under the guise of being productive.

Certainly, productivity will always matter, and AI can allow your employees to do more work in less time. But make sure you’re not concentrating so hard on getting more done thanks to AI that you forget to celebrate the special human characteristics and acumen that only your team members can provide.