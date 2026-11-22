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TL;DR: Give an old PC a serious upgrade with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, on sale now for $9.97 (MSRP $199) through tonight, November 22, at midnight.

Entrepreneurs are always looking for ways to work smarter, but that doesn’t necessarily mean spending a fortune on the latest technology. If your PC is feeling outdated, you might not need to replace it quite yet. Upgrading to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is a more budget-friendly way to refresh your most important work tool.

Right now, you can score Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $9.97 through tonight, November 22, at midnight.

Give your work computer a boost with this Windows 11 Pro deal

As an entrepreneur, you know all too well the importance of staying within a budget. So if you can avoid shelling out upwards of $1,000 for a new computer, that’s always going to be a desirable option. That’s what Microsoft Windows 11 Pro brings to the table: a total refresh for your PC for less than the cost of lunch.

Windows 11 Pro teaches your old computer a lot of new tricks, as it pairs the classic Windows experience you know and love with new enterprise-grade tools. You’ll have Hyper-V to run virtual machines, Windows Sandbox to test apps, and Azure AD for business identity and access management.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro was designed with the modern professional in mind, so it includes features to make your workday easier. Use snap layouts to improve multitasking, or lean on Copilot — available right in your taskbar — to answer questions, summarize a page, or create your content on demand.

Aside from improving your workflow, Windows 11 Pro also boosts your cybersecurity with biometric login and TPM 2.0, which protect your personal data. BitLocker device encryption also provides full-disk encryption for maximum security.

Before purchasing, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements. If you can’t install the free Windows 11 upgrade, this version won’t work either. You can check your device’s compatibility with Microsoft’s PC Health Check app.

Get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $9.97 now through midnight.

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