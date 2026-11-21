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Key Takeaways It’s usually smarter to start simple. A basic cache is cheap and fast, and it teaches you what people actually want before you build anything more advanced.

A simple cache has one weakness: It only recognizes a question if it’s asked the exact same way. The moment someone rephrases things, which happens constantly, it can miss answers it technically already has.

A smarter memory system costs a little more to run and can feel slightly slower, but that trade is worth it. It understands people however they phrase things, remembers for longer and can be reused across other projects.

During the World Cup this year, I built Rune Score, a sports analytics chatbot. From the outside, it looks like a simple chatbot. Under the hood, it’s a distributed system that has to handle the freshness of sports data, user rephrasing, extraction failures, LLM call costs, streaming, memory, fallbacks and security. What I learned building it applies to almost any AI product that has to stay fast, cheap and accurate at the same time.

Two quick definitions before we go further, since neither tool is exactly a household name. Redis is “an open-source, in-memory data structure store used as a database, cache, message broker and streaming engine,” most commonly used in AI products as a fast cache that stores one exact answer under one exact label. RAG, short for retrieval-augmented generation, is defined by AWS as “a technique used to augment a large language model (LLM) with external data, such as a company’s internal documents.” Instead of matching an exact label, it searches for a broader knowledge base using meaning rather than exact wording. Redis is precise and cheap but rigid. RAG is more flexible and durable, but costs more to run.

Why I didn’t start with RAG

My first move wasn’t a vector database, it was a Redis cache built around a simple labeling rule: Identical requests get an identical key, something like the football matchup Argentina vs. Spain. The savings were immediate. As I documented in my LinkedIn article on Rune Score, “without the cache, a fresh extraction followed by an analysis can consume up to 23,000 input tokens: scraped content, context, history. With a cache that hits the same key, that number drops to about 5,000 tokens,” a 4.5-fold reduction in the single most expensive part of the pipeline.

AI cost usually comes from what you repeat unnecessarily. If 10 people ask your product the same question within a reasonable time window, rerunning the full, expensive pipeline 10 times is money burned for no reason.

Where Redis breaks down

People don’t talk in fixed labels. They might write “FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid,” or “Barça – Madrid,” and a strict cache treats each variant as a completely different request. That means duplicate work, a missed answer that was already sitting there or an unnecessary rerun of the whole expensive pipeline just because the wording didn’t match.

This is where RAG earns its place, through a technique called embeddings. According to Google Cloud’s documentation, “the closer objects are in the embedding space, the more semantically similar they are, and greater distances indicate greater semantic dissimilarity.” In plain terms, a knowledge base built this way can retrieve a past answer even when the question is worded completely differently, because it searches by meaning rather than exact wording.

The part that actually breaks quality

Here’s a lesson worth internalizing regardless of what you’re building: The biggest quality bottleneck in a RAG system usually isn’t the retrieval technology itself; it’s what feeds it. This is the classic computing idea that TechTarget defines as garbage in, garbage out, or GIGO, “the idea that in any system, the quality of output is determined by the quality of the input.” In my pipeline, every time I cut corners on how much content got extracted from a source, the resulting analysis got visibly worse downstream.

The same logic applies to how the system ranks relevance. Trusting a single relevance score is fragile. Redis’s own engineering blog puts it plainly: “the consistent takeaway across these studies is that combining retrievers tends to surface more relevant results in the top positions than either method on its own.” Combining exact keyword matches, meaning-based search and how recent the information is, then merging those into one ranking, beats relying on any single signal alone.

RAG costs more, and that’s fine

In my experiment with Rune Score, RAG hit brings a request down from 20,000 to 8,000 tokens — a 60% reduction. Compared to the 80% reduction from an exact Redis hit, that’s less economical and slightly slower, but that gap isn’t a strike against RAG. What it buys instead is tolerance for how people actually phrase things, memory that outlives a cache’s expiration window and an architecture that’s reusable well beyond the one product you built it for.

The bottom line

Redis and RAG aren’t competing choices; they’re sequential ones. The best refactor isn’t the one that’s theoretically right; it’s the one that lets you roll back in seconds if the real metrics don’t hold up. Build the cheap, fast cache first, let it teach you what your users actually ask for and only then invest in a full retrieval system for the cases a cache structurally can’t handle.