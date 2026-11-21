Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways AI could complete a month’s work before lunch—and still move your business in the wrong direction. Discover the four dominoes that separate impressive productivity from real business growth.

Your biggest business opportunity might be the one you’ve never considered. A counterintuitive five-step AI system could change how you spot profitable opportunities.

More AI-generated advice doesn’t lead to smarter decisions. Discover the three questions that help you escape the analysis trap and recognize your smartest next move.

Most entrepreneurs are using AI to get work done faster. But what if it’s moving their businesses in the wrong direction?

AI can now help entrepreneurs produce marketing campaigns, research competitors, develop strategies and complete work that once took entire teams. It’s an extraordinary shift in what’s possible for a small business. But there’s a hidden risk in all that productivity. In the video above, I explore why the entrepreneurs who gain the greatest advantage from AI aren’t the ones doing more work, but the ones discovering opportunities everyone else overlooks.

That’s what I call the “Progress Illusion.” When AI makes completing tasks effortless, it’s tempting to mistake activity for achievement. But there’s a difference between the work AI completes, how customers respond, the business results that follow and the longer-term consequences. These are the four dominoes that determine whether all that activity is actually moving your business forward.

Finished is a status. Progress is a consequence.

Consider a surprising study of eBay’s paid search advertising. When the company stopped running ads for searches containing its own name, researchers found that 99.5% of the lost paid-ad traffic was replaced by free search traffic. Now imagine using AI to scale that campaign because the dashboard looked impressive. You wouldn’t necessarily be scaling growth. You could be scaling waste.

The opportunity for entrepreneurs is to use AI for something far more powerful than execution: strategic foresight.

In the video, I walk through AHEAD, my five-step framework for challenging assumptions, exploring new possibilities and uncovering business opportunities you might otherwise overlook. But even smart analysis has its limits. AI can generate so many competing strategies that deciding what to do becomes a job in itself. That’s the “Analysis Trap.”

The solution is knowing when to stop researching and start acting. I call it the “Decision Line”: three questions that help you determine whether you need stronger evidence or whether it’s time to make your next move.

Because your most valuable opportunity might not be the one you’re already pursuing. It could be an entirely different direction you haven’t considered. And you don’t need a Fortune 500 strategy department to start thinking more strategically about your business.

AI can help you execute almost any plan. The real competitive advantage is discovering which plan deserves to be executed.

And in the video above, I’ll show you how to start thinking differently, uncover opportunities others overlook and make your next business move with greater confidence.

The free AI Success Kit, available to download for a limited time, comes with a free chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door – How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World.