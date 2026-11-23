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When I named my son, Andrew Titus, president of Fully Promoted, the branded apparel and promotional products brand within my franchising company, I knew some of our franchisees thought it was pure nepotism. But I was confident he could do the job. He had worked his way up from the bottom of the business and had proven he was ready. Within a year, the sentiment had completely shifted. Franchisees were saying, “Don’t take Andrew away from us.”

So, when we promoted him to president of United Franchise Group (UFG), no one questioned the decision. He has since transitioned to the role of president of Transworld Business Advisors. And after seeing Andrew’s success, there were no objections when his brother, A.J., already president of Signarama, added executive director of UFG to his role, or when my third son, Austin, became president of Accurate Franchising.

Few things make a business founder prouder than being able to bring their children into leadership positions in the company. Often, that’s the goal from the beginning: to build a legacy and pass it on to family who will continue seeing future generations take it over. But you can’t guarantee your children anything in business; they have to earn it, like any other employee.

Just like a family, a company is shaped by the values, habits, discipline, attitude, and expectations its founder instills. For the foundation to hold, those elements must be deliberately handed down by the founder and then by succeeding generations. Success also depends on the next generations and what they do with them.

I know my sons have learned these lessons because they share them in two books they authored that I sometimes wish I’d written myself.

In the book, The List: Lessons from a Father, A.J. looks at the 18 principles of life that he and his brothers were taught as they were growing up. Meanwhile, Andrew – who started his career at my company doing building maintenance outside in the Florida heat – explores how he built his own success in his book, Earned Not Given: How to Become a Difference Maker Early in Your Career (Even in an Established Company).

Making the list

In his book, A.J. has a photo of the original list, which began in my car as I drove him and his brothers to school. I would go through the list every day in the car, and we’d repeat it together. They’re simple but powerful ideas urging values like honesty, hard work, respect, gratitude and forgiveness, with statements like “Be Positive: Don’t Complain” and “Look People in the Eye and Speak Up.”

The specific rules on the list differ between business and family, but the idea is the same. Think of it as your core company values — your mission statement. The corporate version may be done a little differently, but the foundation is the same. You’re saying that this is what I want my business to be like and how we’re going to run it.

Outwork and outdo

When all three of my sons started working at my company, I told them, “There’s going to be a microscope on you.” I told them flat out that I wasn’t going to have them embarrass the company, the name, everything we had built all these years. “And if you do,” I said, “you can’t work here. You won’t be here. You’re either going to do it the right way, or you’re not going to do it here.” All three have proven again and again that they deserve to lead.

Now, no doubt, my sons got good cards dealt to them when they were born. But what matters most is what one does with what one has been given. All three of my sons are hard workers, and that’s how you gain respect. You just outwork everybody else.

When you’re younger, outworking everyone is the easiest thing to do because you don’t have a spouse yet or kids, so you can put your time into work. But you must have the mindset to learn the business and build your future. When I started working for my dad, I was in boardroom meetings while my friends were at Studio 54. Would I like to look back on it and say, “Hey, I hung out at Studio 54 with my friends”? Sure. But I didn’t because I was working. I still had a good time, but I had a different mindset and a different goal in life.

Earned, not given. That’s my philosophy too. If you want it, you have to earn it. And if you earn it, then you’ll get it.

True legacy

Entrepreneurs who want their businesses to survive them have two responsibilities: deliberately transmit the values that created the business and require the next generation to earn the right to lead it.

The best entrepreneurial legacy comes from the foundation you hand down to your children, and the habits you’ve raised them with that enable them to earn their leadership role.