You've done the hard work: You wrote a book! Now, it's time to sell it. Follow these five practices to ensure you get the success you deserve.

For years, I dreamt of writing a book and becoming a "bestseller." Even books I didn't think were that good have sold thousands of copies. So, I figured my books would easily fly off the shelves. Not so.

Getting my book into the hands of engaged, curious readers has been harder than I expected. After having done it twice, here are five things I've learned you must do if you want your book to sell.

1. Solve a problem for a specific person