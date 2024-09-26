I Wrote 2 Books That Are Now Bestsellers — Follow My 5-Step Approach to Do the Same You've done the hard work: You wrote a book! Now, it's time to sell it. Follow these five practices to ensure you get the success you deserve.
Key Takeaways
- Identify a specific problem your book solves to capture your target audience's attention.
- Prepare thoroughly for your book launch and consider a variety of formats to maximize reach.
- Drive ongoing engagement and direct sales post-launch to keep the momentum alive.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
For years, I dreamt of writing a book and becoming a "bestseller." Even books I didn't think were that good have sold thousands of copies. So, I figured my books would easily fly off the shelves. Not so.
Getting my book into the hands of engaged, curious readers has been harder than I expected. After having done it twice, here are five things I've learned you must do if you want your book to sell.
1. Solve a problem for a specific person
