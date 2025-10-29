Key Takeaways On Wednesday, Nvidia became the first company to achieve a $5 trillion market value.

The next two biggest companies are Microsoft and Apple, and each has a market value of around $4 trillion.

Nvidia’s stock has grown more than 50% year-to-date.

Four months after crossing $4 trillion mark, Nvidia has become the first company to ever achieve a $5 trillion market capitalization.

Nvidia’s stock was up over 4% on Wednesday morning, topping $210, more than the $205.76 needed for a $5 trillion market value. Nvidia is now worth more than its competitors, including AMD, Intel, Micron and Qualcomm, combined. Its market value also surpasses that of entire sectors of the S&P 500, including utilities and consumer staples, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The milestone reflects the exceptional trajectory of Nvidia, which has pivoted in the past decade from making graphics cards to manufacturing AI chips, positioning itself at the heart of the AI boom. Nvidia counts companies like Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI as some of its biggest customers. Nvidia’s stock has grown more than 50% year-to-date and over 1,500% over the past five years.

“A $5 trillion market cap would have been unimaginable a few years ago,” Keith Lerner, chief investment officer and chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services, told Bloomberg. “The market is certainly putting a lot of stock into the idea that AI will be transformational.”

Related: How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Transformed a Graphics Card Company Into an AI Giant: ‘One of the Most Remarkable Business Pivots in History’

Nvidia’s historic jump in value happened right after CEO Jensen Huang announced on Tuesday that the company expects to bring in $500 billion in AI chip orders and build seven supercomputers for the U.S. government. In other words, Huang shared that Nvidia has a massive pipeline of AI orders lined up, and is also about to play a major role in powering America’s tech infrastructure.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. Photographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nvidia also revealed on Tuesday that it is taking a $1 billion stake in Nokia, a firm that supplies 5G cellular equipment to telecom companies, to develop next-generation 6G cellular technology using Nvidia’s chips.

Related: Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang Says He’s ‘Created More Billionaires’ Than Anyone Else

Nvidia first hit $2 trillion in market value in March 2024 and achieved a $3 trillion market capitalization in June 2024, highlighting the rapid growth experienced by the company that was fueled by demand for AI computing technology.

Nvidia became the first company to cross $4 trillion in market capitalization in early July. Microsoft was the second, joining the $4 trillion club in late July. Apple recently became the third company to surpass a $4 trillion market capitalization, achieving the milestone earlier this week. Microsoft and Apple are the next two biggest companies following Nvidia, with valuations of about $4 trillion each at the time of writing.

Huang’s net worth has skyrocketed as Nvidia’s market value has grown. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Huang was worth about $180 billion at the time of writing, up nearly $68 billion from the beginning of the year, with the majority of his fortune tied up in his stake in Nvidia. He owns about 3.5% of the company, per an October 2025 filing.

Huang has been CEO of the company since co-founding it in 1993.