Microsoft Just Became the Second Company in History to Achieve a $4 Trillion Valuation The jump in valuation followed a better-than-expected earnings report on Wednesday.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft hit a major milestone on Wednesday, reaching a feat that had only been achieved by Nvidia.
  • The rally was driven by Microsoft’s fastest revenue growth in three years.
  • Meta also reported financial results on Wednesday after market close, with revenue up 22% year-over-year.

Nvidia became the first ever company to hit $4 trillion in market value (and just earlier this month), and now Microsoft is joining the AI chipmaker in the exclusive $4 trillion club.

Microsoft reported better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday, causing shares to jump 8%, and elevating the company's market capitalization to around $4.1 trillion. As of the time of writing, Microsoft sustained the growth with a market value of $4.03 trillion, with shares up about 5% on Thursday morning.

Related: Microsoft Executive Says Using AI Has Saved $500 Million in Productivity Costs, as the Company Conducts Mass Layoffs

Both Microsoft and fellow AI giant Meta added a combined $440 billion in market value late Wednesday, with Meta's earnings driving a 9% surge in its market capitalization in after-hours trading. Both companies surpassed analyst expectations with strong financial results on Wednesday, revealing that Big Tech's AI investments are paying off.

Microsoft's Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood told investors in an earnings call on Wednesday that the company planned to spend a record $30 billion for the current quarter on AI expenses like data centers, more than the $24.23 billion analysts expected.

Microsoft's rally was due to the strength of its latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, which the tech giant disclosed on Wednesday after the bell. In the report, Microsoft revealed quarterly revenue of $76.4 billion, up 18% from the same period last year, marking the company's fastest revenue growth in three years.

Related: Microsoft's CEO Says the Company's Mass Layoffs, Despite Financial Success, Are 'Weighing Heavily on Me' in an Internal Memo

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Analysts were expecting $74.62 billion in Azure revenue, causing Microsoft's report to exceed expectations.

The growth was largely driven by Microsoft's Azure cloud computing division, which provides computing power and storage for AI. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed Azure revenue for the first time in the report, noting that Azure "surpassed $75 billion in revenue, up 34%, driven by growth across all workloads."

"Cloud and AI is the driving force of business transformation across every industry and sector," Nadella stated in the report.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Here's How the CEO of the Biggest Bank in the U.S. Spends His Downtime: 'This Gives Me Purpose in Life'

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, 69, recently said that his top three priorities are his family, his country, and his purpose, which is working at the bank — in that order.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Solutions

This $55 Microsoft Bundle Delivers Two Essential Tools for Business Owners

You'll get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and a licensed copy of Windows 11 Pro this one-time payment.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Starbucks Built a New 'Luxury' Office Near Its CEO's Newport Beach, California Home

The 4,624-square-foot office was disclosed as part of Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol's compensation package before he started the role last fall.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

Not Every AI Tool Is Useful — Here's How to Choose Ones That Will Actually Transform Your Business

Just like loading up your kitchen with chef-worthy appliances won't automatically make you a better cook, cluttering your life with new AI tools won't necessarily make your business more efficient or profitable.

By Aytekin Tank
Side Hustle

This 26-Year-Old's Side Hustle Turned Full-Time Business Led to $100,000 in 2.5 Months and Is On Track for $2.5 Million in 2025

Ross Friedman's successful venture started with a "Teen Night" in Boston, Massachusetts.

By Amanda Breen