Nvidia has flown past Microsoft and Apple to hit a record $4 trillion in market value, the latest sign of the AI boom.

On Wednesday morning, the AI chipmaker became the world's first company to be worth $4 trillion, ahead of the previous $3.9 trillion market value record set by Apple in December. (Though it has come down from its $4 trillion high, its share price was $163.25 for a market cap of $3.97 trillion at the time of writing.) Nvidia shares soared by as much as 2.5% on Wednesday to an intraday high of $164.42.

Nvidia stock is up over 21% year-to-date, and up more than 1,450% over the past five years.

CNBC notes that two years ago, Nvidia was worth $500 billion. Since then, the AI chipmaker reached $1 trillion in value in June 2023, $2 trillion in February 2024, and $3 trillion in June 2024.

Tech analyst Dan Ives posted on X on Wednesday that Nvidia reaching a $4 trillion market cap, even momentarily, marked a "huge historical moment for [the] U.S. tech sector." In a research note last month, Ives wrote, "There is one company in the world that is the foundation for the AI Revolution and that is Nvidia."

Nvidia's record market value is due to its unique position as the leading provider of AI chips; the company commands 70% to 95% of the market. Tech giants, including Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon, are using Nvidia's chips to power their AI offerings (and spending billions of dollars in the process).

Nvidia's revenue has skyrocketed in response. In a recent May earnings report for the first quarter of the year, Nvidia recorded that quarterly revenue was $44.1 billion, up 69% from a year ago and ahead of Wall Street expectations. Nvidia expects another $45 billion in revenue in the current quarter.

"Global demand for Nvidia's AI infrastructure is incredibly strong," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement accompanying the earnings report. "Countries around the world are recognizing AI as essential infrastructure — just like electricity and the internet — and Nvidia stands at the center of this profound transformation."

Nvidia first surpassed Microsoft in mid-June as the most valuable public company in the world, a position it still holds. In April, Nvidia announced plans to build AI chips and supercomputers in the U.S. for the first time.

