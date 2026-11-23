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Key Takeaways AI-assisted development is increasing code output and deployment speed, but it can also increase production incidents and reduce code review. Faster delivery doesn’t necessarily mean better software.

Verification coverage is key. Rather than simply measuring code or test coverage, it measures how many critical customer journeys are tested and confirmed to work before a release.

By 2027, boards will increasingly want evidence that AI-driven productivity gains translate into reliable products. Teams should track verification coverage alongside DORA metrics.

For the last decade, the way engineering performance has been reported to leadership has followed a stable pattern. Some version of the four DORA metrics — deployment frequency, lead time for changes, change failure rate and time to restore — has anchored the conversation. Engineering leaders track them. Finance leaders learn to read them. Boards nod at them.

That pattern is about to break.

By 2027, the boards of software companies will be asking a different question. The question will not be “how fast are we deploying?” It will be “how much of what we deploy is actually verified?” And the reason for the shift is not fashion. It is that AI-assisted development has made the current metrics quietly unreliable, and the market is waking up to it.

The dashboard is flattering AI-heavy teams

Two major datasets show how far the dashboard has drifted from reality:

DORA’s 2025 State of AI-assisted Software Development report found that AI adoption is associated with higher software delivery instability, even as it improves effectiveness at most other levels.

The same research found that about 90% of developers now use AI at work, which puts nearly every engineering organization in scope.

Faros AI’s 2026 engineering report, based on two years of data from about 22,000 developers across more than 4,000 teams, found that the probability of a production incident per merged change more than tripled.

Over the same period, pull requests merged with no review of any kind rose by 31.3%.

On a typical board dashboard, the throughput gains appear as headline numbers while the instability sits in a footnote. A director reading deployment frequency would see an organization getting faster, with no view of the review process thinning out underneath it.

DORA has acknowledged the gap. Its researchers introduced deployment rework rate, the proportion of deployments that are unplanned fixes, as a fifth measure in 2024. DORA’s Nathen Harvey said on DX’s Engineering Enablement podcast that the four keys aren’t sufficient on their own for understanding AI’s impact.

Rework rate is worth tracking, but it records the fix only after a customer has already hit the bug. It can’t warn you before a release.

What verification coverage measures

Code coverage reports how much of a codebase some test executed. It says nothing about whether that test checked an outcome a customer cares about, and AI-generated test suites can push coverage up without improving that second question.

A suite can touch every branch of a checkout service and still never confirm that a customer paying in a second currency gets charged the right amount.

You build verification coverage from the customer side. Product, engineering and finance agree on the journeys that make or lose money: signup, checkout, the core action the product exists for and the permission flows enterprise buyers probe during procurement.

Each journey gets an expected outcome written in business terms, such as an order confirmed at the correct price or an invited user landing with the right role. For each release, the team records how many of those journeys it ran end to end on the release candidate, in real browsers and devices, and how many produced that outcome.

A CFO can read the result without a glossary: something like “47 of 52 revenue-critical journeys verified before release.” Because your team measures it before anything ships, it should move ahead of rework rate and change failure rate, which register problems only after customers find them.

Why the question is heading to the board

Part of the pressure comes from outside engineering. Cyber underwriters have started asking CFOs how they are managing AI risk.

Directors who signed off on AI tooling budgets will also start asking what the spend bought besides volume. A rising deployment count tells them the team ships more often. Verification coverage tells them whether the product customers pay for still works.

Getting a first number this quarter

Most teams can produce a first figure within a quarter by following four steps:

Keep the journey list short. Include only journeys that a customer, auditor or prospect would notice within a day if they broke. A list that tries to cover everything will never reach full verification, and the board will learn to ignore a ratio that never moves. Give each journey a named owner on the product side, so that a failed check reaches someone accountable beyond the engineer on call. Make verification a release gate. Count a journey as verified only if it passed on the build you shipped. Put the number in the monthly engineering report next to deployment frequency and rework rate, before anyone asks for it. Two quarters of history let the first board discussion focus on the trend, with the definition settled in advance.

Agentic test automation platforms such as KaneAI now let teams run these journeys against the rendered product on every release candidate.

DORA metrics still belong on the dashboard, because they tell you how fast and how steadily your organization delivers. Add verification coverage beside them in your next monthly report, and protect it from the pressure every board metric attracts.

A team under pressure can raise its score by shortening the journey list. Require product and finance sign-off before anyone changes it, and show the list size next to the ratio.

Include the failure cases customers hit, such as a declined card or an expired session, because a journey verified only on its happy path tells the board less than the number suggests.

Expect the score to sit below 100%, and tell directors which journeys failed and why. When they ask what AI has changed, you can show them how much of what shipped was verified to work.