Don’t Deploy an AI Agent in Your Business Until You Answer These Questions

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Key Takeaways Too many companies put AI agents (or “digital employees”) to work with less diligence than they would use when hiring an intern.

Answer the following questions: What measurable outcome are you hiring this agent to produce? Who owns the agent, and when must it hand off to a human? Can you see what the agent is doing?

Define the role, set expectations, assign an owner, put governance and escalation paths in place, measure results, and invest in growing the agent’s capabilities over time.

In a remarkably short time, the conversation around AI agents has shifted from “Should we experiment with AI agents?” to “How many agents do we need, and how much will they cost?”

AI adoption is now mainstream, but autonomous agents are still early. Stanford’s 2026 AI Index reports that 88% of surveyed organizations used AI in at least one business function in 2025, while agent deployment remained in the single digits across nearly every business function. Even so, businesses are already deploying agents to answer phones, qualify leads, book appointments, follow up on open tickets and manage outbound campaigns.

At Vida, we call them “digital employees.” Not because agents are people, but because deploying them raises many of the same role-design and management questions that come with hiring people.

Too many companies deploy digital employees with less diligence than they would use when hiring an intern.

When you bring on a human employee, there’s a process. You define the role, set expectations, establish which systems they can access, decide how to measure their performance and identify who they report to. When companies skip that process for AI agents, the results are predictable: Agents run without clear objectives, scatter across tools without central oversight and deliver outcomes that nobody can quantify.

I’ve watched this play out across the industry. The teams that succeed answer a specific set of questions before they ever flip the switch. The businesses that struggle skip the questions and rush to deployment.

Here are the questions every business should answer first.

What measurable outcome are you hiring this agent to produce?

This sounds obvious, and that’s exactly why people skip it.

You wouldn’t hire a sales rep without knowing whether they are responsible for prospecting, closing or account management. You wouldn’t hire a customer service rep without defining what “resolved” means.

But companies deploy AI agents with instructions such as “handle inbound calls” or “manage our leads.” Those are vague mandates that make it impossible to evaluate whether the agent is actually working.

The fix is simple. Before you deploy, name the specific outcome you are paying for, not the activity. “Qualify inbound leads and book meetings for the sales team” is an outcome. “Handle calls” is an activity. “Recover declined service revenue by contacting customers within 48 hours and scheduling appointments” is an outcome. “Follow up with people” is an activity.

Then add a number and a time frame. Define the current baseline, the target, the cost of reaching it and the conditions under which you will expand, redesign or stop the agent’s work.

When you define the outcome first, nearly every decision that follows gets easier, from the agent’s instructions to the metrics you use to determine whether it is working.

Who owns the agent, and when must it hand off to a human?

Every digital employee needs a named business owner. That person should be accountable for the agent’s outcomes, permissions, quality standards, incidents and eventual expansion or retirement.

The agent also needs a clearly defined boundary of authority. Before launch, decide what it can do independently, what requires approval and what triggers an immediate escalation. Common triggers include a customer requesting a person, an identity verification failure, a policy exception, a sensitive transaction, low confidence or a repeated error.

Build a kill switch and a continuity plan before you need either one. A good human handoff should also include the transcript, relevant customer data, actions already attempted and the reason for escalation so the customer doesn’t have to start over.

Autonomy without ownership is not scale. It is unmanaged risk.

Can you see what your digital employee is doing?

You would not hire someone and never check their work. But that is exactly what happens when companies deploy agents without enough visibility into what they are doing.

That visibility means more than a dashboard with call counts. It means you can review each interaction in context: what inputs the agent received, what it said, which systems and tools it accessed, which policy or approval checks applied, what actions it took and why a handoff occurred. It also means tracking the same business KPIs you would use for a human team, such as resolution rate, conversion rate, handle time, customer satisfaction, lead handoff and opportunity recovery.

This principle is also reflected in the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Generative AI Risk Management Profile, which recommends continually monitoring human-AI outcomes and maintaining documented processes for recording and responding to incidents, errors, near misses and negative impacts.

Without that visibility, you are trusting a black box. With it, you have a digital employee you can coach, correct and improve with new skills.

The hiring mindset changes everything

In my experience, the teams extracting the most value from AI agents are the ones that have stopped thinking only about deployment and started thinking about hiring. They define the role. They set expectations. They assign an owner. They put governance and escalation paths in place. They measure results. And they invest in growing the agent’s capabilities over time.

That may sound like more work upfront. It is. But it is the same kind of work you would do for any hire that matters. The payoff is a system that can cover more hours, execute standardized workflows consistently and improve under active human supervision.

The question is not simply whether an agent can do the work. It is whether your business is prepared to define the role, manage the work and measure the results. Companies that are can move beyond experimenting with AI and begin operating with it deliberately.