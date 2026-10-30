The World Now Runs on Services. Squarespace Built for It.

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The services industry is on fire. Over the decades, services—including financial advisors, stylists, personal trainers, photographers, etc.—has grown at a faster pace than the manufacturing/goods industry1. That trend continues today2. So much so that services accounts for most of the nation’s output, jobs, and household spending3.

But the software that many service businesses rely on only handles part of their day-to-day needs. For example, a typical service provider often stitches together different tools for building a website, managing bookings, collecting payments, tracking sessions or projects, communicating with clients, and more. Not only does this increase the cost to run a business, it creates much more operational complexity, making it harder to scale while juggling so many jobs at once.

One of the most popular online business platforms, Squarespace, understands these nuances. While others offer generic commerce solutions or limited-scope service tools, Squarespace is building a full operating system around how service businesses function, end-to-end, addressing the unique realities and pain points that service providers regularly experience.

Squarespace says theirs is the only platform that pairs native all-in-one infrastructure with next-gen AI innovation and the aesthetic precision needed to drive service conversion—so these businesses spend less time managing operations and chasing growth, and more time delivering exceptional service quality, backed by a beautiful and professional presence that extends across the entire customer lifecycle.

From performance-optimized pages and advanced merchandising to robust financial solutions and professional CRM, Squarespace now gives service businesses everything they need to launch their business, convert leads, manage demand, and scale fast.

Beautiful websites made simple

With over two decades of design expertise, Squarespace makes it exceptionally easy to launch a service website. You can either start with Blueprint—their award-winning, AI-powered design partner—or choose a designer-made template that matches your business needs, and personalize everything to work just for you. Either way, every webpage is optimized for desktop and mobile visitors, and thoughtfully built for performance, no matter your area of focus.

When creating a website, service providers should think about what’s most important for potential clients to know. That can include a business description, list of services provided, examples of past work, and frequently asked questions. Important details such as cancellation policies and payment terms should also be clearly communicated.

Once built, Squarespace sites can also leverage built-in SEO and AI search tools, intuitive email and SMS marketing, powerful third-party extensions, and other ways to get discovered online.

Capturing leads and getting booked

The backbone of any effective service-based website is its ability to capture leads. Once a potential client is interested in a service, the provider’s website must be able to field inquiries or schedule bookings. The first step is using a strong, prominent CTA such as “Start with a Free Consultation,” “Book Now” or “Work with Me”.”

Depending on the type of service offered, Squarespace also offers customizable intake forms, proposals, estimates, and contracts, so providers can win more business through a consistent and professional experience. And for those offering fixed-cost sessions with multiple spots, like a ceramics class or summer camp, it’s easy to incorporate both versatile listing and streamlined checkout options that turn more visitors into registrations.

Managing clients, tracking projects, and getting paid

Squarespace’s all-in-one platform can handle all of this and more. With simplified workflow management, business owners can easily find client information, review project notes and activities, and set custom milestones from one central location.

The platform also enables owners to design on-brand invoices and bill clients for work automatically, so you always get paid on time. You can send a secure Pay Link by email, text, or QR code to let clients seamlessly pay via one of their many integrated processors, including Squarespace Payments. And with Tap to Pay in the Squarespace app, accepting in-person charges is fast and simple, with no extra hardware required.

From building beautiful, optimized, and customizable websites, to providing the right tools and systems, Squarespace is primed to help service providers thrive online.

1 Services Trade Expands at a Faster Pace Than Goods Trade (International Monetary Fund, 2024)

2 GDP by Industry (U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, 2026)

3 How Important Is the Services Sector to the U.S. Economy? (Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, 2026)