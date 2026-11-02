A Country Club Built Around a Private Racetrack? Why Exclusive Experiences are the Biggest Trend Among The Wealthy

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Key Takeaways APEX Motor Club, a 280-acre facility in Maricopa, Arizona, swaps golf courses for race tracks and offers 240+ track days a year.

Members, including business leaders, value being “motorsports people” rather than celebrities.

Country clubs are an American tradition among those wealthy enough to afford them. But as unique experiences become increasingly coveted, many members are looking for more exciting alternatives to a golf course and some fancy hors d’oeuvres. Enter Apex Motor Club.

APEX Motor Club is a private motorsports club in Maricopa, Arizona, built around cars, community and competition.

As COO, Bill Barba puts it, “We’re similar to a country club, but instead of golf courses, we have race tracks.”

Costs and culture

The Club is a 280-acre facility featuring 2 race tracks, a six-acre skid pad, 96 trackside garage condos, a drivers’ lounge and a clubhouse.

The goal is to give motorsports enthusiasts a place to share that passion with others, including their family members. At the same time, the exclusive luxury landscape offers an escape from the pressure of running a billion-dollar company, as some of its members do.

“We’ve got members whose names are known,” Barba says. “They run global companies, plus some local entrepreneurs that built great businesses. Motorsports are interesting because they all share the joy, rather than expecting to be Mr. or Mrs. So and So when they’re out here. That’s part of the culture we’ve created.”

There are two primary membership types: Gold, a $70,000 initiation fee plus an annual $8,000 fee and Platinum, a $90,000 initiation fee plus an annual $15,000 fee. The two are similar, offering 240+ annual track days, transferable membership and family access, with Platinum offering event host days. They also recently introduced a one-year membership for $35,000 and an under-35 membership with a $25,000 initiation fee plus $4,500 annually.

“Motorsports is not a cheap endeavor,” Barba explains. “To run a car for a weekend out here, you go through tires, brakes and maintenance. Depending on the type of car, that cost can go up quite a bit.”

While APEX provides the location and platform, members must maintain their own cars. Some have small teams doing only the necessary maintenance, while others come to the track with five people analyzing the data behind each lap. Some look to shave milliseconds off their cornering, while others just want a place to let the fancy ride they just bought rip.

Image credit: APEX Motor Club

Driven to drive

APEX’s business model includes partnerships with luxury car companies. They have a deal with Lexus, which brought out cars to join the APEX fleet. They also have a relationship with Aston Martin, which has an on-site presence in their garage condos. The local McLaren Scottsdale, one of the country’s highest-volume McLaren dealers, is a corporate member of the club.

Companies will also rent the tracks for events, including Ferrari, Mercedes and Porsche.

“It gives them a chance to put people who aren’t necessarily enthusiastic enough to join a club on a track to understand what the car can do,” Barba explains. According to him, 85% of the engineering in performance cars never shows up on the street. At APEX, someone might own their fourth Porsche 911 but never experience its full power until they get on the course with an instructor.

“The guy who buys or leases a Lamborghini to park at the valet is not a member of a motorsports club,” Barba says. “Our members tend to have more enthusiasm for the vehicles. Then there’s a whole different area of what level of racing they may want.”

While most members are interested in track time, Barba estimates about 20% take wheel-to-wheel racing seriously. For them, APEX runs an 11-race series with 10 to 25 people per race, depending on the car. “Some people love it and thrive on the competition and pushing the car. Others want to enjoy the tracking and their times, but not race,” Babra says.

A family affair

What sets APEX apart from the competition is its family policy.

“If you join APEX, your spouse and kids are a part of it, and we don’t age them out,” Barba shares. “What we saw historically was that a lot of clubs would age kids out, and then they’d have to buy a membership. We want kids to stay as long as possible because it keeps parents, grandparents and everyone else engaged. So it’s a family membership because we want it to be a family experience.”

This plays into a larger theme among the wealthy: finding the “new inheritance.” Rather than passing down expensive paintings and big houses, rich parents want to give their kids something more meaningful and personal.

One option is their passions. “Members will talk about the first race car they had, the first time they reached a certain speed, or the first time they watched their child drive a car,” Barba says. “It’s a passion that passes down, and it connects back to what I believe is most potent about motorsports: the emotions.”

One example is the Bacon family. Seth Bacon had built a successful logistics business focused on organ donations and sold it. Looking for a way to spend more time with his teenage son Jace as he approached adulthood, he found an unexpected solution: racing.

“He was about to turn 16 and get his driver’s license. He’s getting a job. He was busy in school. He’s about to go off to college, and I thought this is that period where he’s beginning to separate himself from the nest,” Seth says. “I wanted an opportunity for us to still do something tight together.”

The two visited APEX to watch a few races. Before long, they bought a pair of Radical race cars and hit the track themselves.

“Instead of the son ignoring him at 16, they’re working together on racing,” Barba says with a laugh.

At Jace’s first race at another club in Nevada, father and son competed together, with Jace winning.

“It made a real impact on the dad that out there, his son is an equal with guys who are running billion-dollar companies,” Barba says.

The Bacons could take their cars to any track, but few offer the built-in community they’ve found at APEX.

“There’s a lot of senior drivers, a lot of retired professional drivers who are members there, and everywhere we go, they’re always checking in on him, asking about his career,” Seth says of Jace. “It really is more of a community of people who are willing to support one another, not only on track, but also, how did that business of yours go? Did you get that acquisition you were looking for? What do you need next?”

Business connections are great, but at the end of the day, APEX is about cars, community and competition. A hole-in-one is unforgettable, but the average day on the golf course doesn’t necessarily make the lifetime highlight reel. Driving a luxury race car at breakneck speeds on an open track? That’s an experience that’s not only incredible, but repeatable.