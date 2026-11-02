AI Can Build Your Product in a Day —Here’s How Founders Get Someone to Actually Pay for It

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Key Takeaways AI has made building nearly free — at a recent eight-week startup camp, most first-time founders had a working product within weeks. About 1 in 10 made a sale.

First customers almost never come from strangers. Write down the 50 people who would take your call and start there.

For your first sale, you are the funnel — it closes by text, phone or in person, not on a checkout page. Ads buy attention, not trust.

This summer, more than 500 people from more than 50 countries joined an eight-week startup camp my company runs. Most had never started a business. Many had never written a line of code, and it didn’t matter. With today’s AI tools, most of them had a working product within the first couple of weeks.

Getting someone to pay was the hard part, and about 1 in 10 managed it.

I spent the weeks after camp asking those founders how they did it. This is what I learned:

Start with people who already trust you

Almost none of the first customers were strangers. One founder, a marketing consultant, built a small ad tool for his own use. He showed it to a group of entrepreneurs he met with regularly because he thought it might help them. Those 10 became the first paying customers. Another founder built a language-learning app. Her first customer was a math teacher in Italy, the friend of a friend of a friend. Three introductions away sounds far, but each one carried a little trust, and that was enough.

If you are starting out, write down the 50 people who would take your call. Your first customer is more likely on that list than in an ad audience.

Sell the promise before you build the product

The founders who got paid often sold something that wasn’t really a product yet. A founder working on grief support ran her whole service through Instagram direct messages. She had more than 500 conversations before she built a website, and each conversation was both the product and the demo.

The language app founder did something similar. She got her first user on a video call, set her up personally, and promised to build what she needed. The customer bought an annual plan.

AI makes it tempting to build first because building is so easy now. But a working app doesn’t prove anyone wants it. A person paying for the rough version does. Find the smallest version of your core promise and start figuring out whether someone will pay for that.

Close the first sale by hand

I didn’t find a single founder whose first sale came from a stranger on a checkout page alone. The yes came from a text message, a phone call, a video call or showing up in person. One founder who used to run a car collision repair shop found that ads, websites and email never closed a sale for him. Knocking on doors and picking up the phone did. Funnels matter later. For the first customer, you are the funnel.

Treat ads as a megaphone

Many founders put their first few hundred dollars into social media ads. Most learned the same lesson: ads buy attention, not trust. One founder got more than 40 signups and zero buyers. The grief-support founder got clicks and traffic but no customers, because someone scrolling past an ad on a random Tuesday is not someone who needs help right now.

There was one clear exception. A founder with a golf swing app got his first customers through paid ads. My read is that golfers already know they have the problem and go looking for a fix. When your buyer already knows they have the problem, ads can work. When they don’t, you are paying to explain the problem and the product at the same time.

Listen for the business you didn’t plan

Sometimes the first sale is for something you didn’t mean to sell. The marketing consultant set out to build one business. The side tool he made for himself became the business. Slack was created the same way – as an internal tool in what used to be a gaming company. The former collision shop owner had a lesson from his old business that stuck with me. He closed about 90% of the people who came in, and he was never the cheapest. Many of them didn’t really want the repair. They wanted the insurance money from the claim, and he helped them get what they actually needed. Early conversations will tell you what people will pay for if you listen for what is implied, not just what is said.

The first $100 is proof, not revenue

AI has taken most of the cost out of building. What it hasn’t changed is that someone has to decide to trust you with their money. That’s why the first $100 matters far more than the amount. It’s the first proof that someone who owes you nothing values what you offer.

So before you build the next feature, ask a different question: Who already trusts me, and what could I sell them this week?

Building is nearly free. Being trusted is not.