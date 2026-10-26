Before You Invest in Your Business Idea, Make Sure Someone Will Actually Pay for It. Here’s How.

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Key Takeaways A brilliant business idea doesn’t guarantee a viable business. Too many entrepreneurs invest in building products before proving customers actually need them.

Define the customer and the expensive problem, conduct customer interviews that could prove you wrong, map the alternatives, and test the smallest credible offer.

Test willingness to pay before perfecting features, define success and failure before running the test, evaluate the cost of acquisition and implementation, and know when to pivot, pause or proceed.

Almost every entrepreneur I meet believes they have discovered something the market needs. They can explain the product, describe the features and quote the size of the industry. Their conviction is impressive. But I often ask a question that changes the conversation: Who has actually agreed to pay for it?

That is not the same as asking who likes the idea. Friends will encourage you. Survey respondents may say they are interested. A prospective customer can spend an hour praising your concept and still never buy.

A viable business begins with a problem important enough for someone to spend money, time or political capital solving. Here is how I would test that before committing a large budget.

1. Define the customer and the expensive problem

Start with a narrow statement: This specific buyer experiences this particular problem, in these circumstances, with a consequence they already recognize.

“Small businesses need better technology” is too broad. “Multi-location service businesses lose appointment inquiries after hours because no one owns follow-up” is a proposition you can investigate.

In healthcare and complex B2B markets, make a further distinction between user, influencer and economic buyer. A physician may love a technology while procurement, finance or an executive committee determines whether it can be purchased. Enthusiasm from one stakeholder does not establish commercial demand.

Write down the problem, the current workaround, the cost of doing nothing and the person authorized to approve a solution. If you cannot name those elements, you are not ready to build the full product.

2. Conduct customer interviews that can prove you wrong

Do not lead with a presentation. Ask people to describe the last time the problem happened. What did they do? How long did it take? What did it cost? What did they try before? Why did the alternative fail?

You are looking for behavior, not compliments. Did they build a spreadsheet, hire a contractor, buy a competing product or accept an ongoing loss? Existing workarounds often reveal a more credible market than hypothetical enthusiasm.

The U.S. Small Business Administration recommends combining market research with competitive analysis when assessing an opportunity. That matters because even a painful problem may already have a satisfactory solution. Your opportunity must be meaningfully different, cheaper to adopt or better suited to a specific buyer.

Interview people who are not friends and who have no incentive to flatter you. Keep a record of exact objections. If most prospective buyers say the problem is real but not urgent, that is not a green light.

3. Map the alternatives, including doing nothing

Founders often define competition too narrowly. They list companies with similar features and overlook the biggest competitor of all: the customer’s existing habit.

A business might continue using email, a shared spreadsheet or manual coordination because switching costs seem greater than the likely benefit. In regulated industries, evidence requirements and approval cycles can make an apparently superior product difficult to adopt.

Create an alternatives map. For each option, note price, ease of use, switching cost, trust requirements and the outcome the buyer cares about. Include “do nothing.” Then identify where your proposal has an advantage that the customer would actually notice.

This is an important part of my Bullzeye 3D approach: Differentiate on evidence before scaling execution. A claim that sounds distinctive to the founder is not enough. Buyers must understand and value the difference.

4. Test the smallest credible offer

A full website, an expensive app and a new team may not be necessary to test the core proposition. Depending on the business, you can begin with a paid discovery engagement, prototype, limited service, pilot or carefully defined preorder.

Suppose you want to build software that organizes complex customer follow-up. Start by delivering one outcome using tools that already exist. See whether buyers will pay for the result, whether you can deliver it reliably and what parts should be automated later.

Do not confuse a demonstration with a validation experiment. A demo shows that something can be built. A pilot reveals whether the product solves a real problem in the customer’s environment.

For medical, financial or other regulated applications, early testing must respect applicable safety, privacy and regulatory duties. “Move fast” is not permission to bypass those requirements.

5. Test willingness to pay before perfecting features

Interest is cheap; commitment costs something. A deposit, paid pilot, signed contract or procurement step provides stronger evidence than a waitlist alone. Different markets require different signals, so do not insist on a credit-card purchase when enterprise procurement makes that unrealistic.

Be specific about price. Ask what budget the buyer currently uses for the problem, what value a solution would create and which stakeholder can release funds. Then test an offer at a price that has a plausible path to positive unit economics.

A product can be useful but commercially unviable. If delivery costs $300 per customer and the market consistently values the service at $100, adding more customers makes the problem larger. The answer could be redesigning delivery, changing the target market or abandoning that version of the idea.

6. Define success and failure before running the test

One of the most dangerous entrepreneurial habits is moving the goalposts after disappointing results. A founder plans to sign 10 paying customers, signs one and decides the high number of compliments proves success.

Before your experiment, write down the decision criteria. These might include qualified interviews, paid conversions, acceptable gross margin, time to first value and early repeat use. Choose thresholds that fit your sales cycle and economics, not a generic internet checklist.

Also state what would disprove your assumption. Perhaps economic buyers will not fund the category. Perhaps the product costs too much to deliver. Perhaps the customer agrees the problem exists but refuses to replace an established workflow.

Evidence should change the plan. Otherwise, you are not validating. You are defending.

7. Evaluate the cost of acquisition and implementation

Your first five customers may come from personal relationships. That is useful, but it can hide how expensive repeatable acquisition will become.

Estimate the time and money needed to reach the next 50 customers. How long is the sales cycle? How many conversations lead to a proposal? What training, onboarding and support are required? Does each new customer demand unique features?

Look beyond initial sales. In enterprise settings, the true constraint may be legal review, integrations or stakeholder alignment after a buyer says yes. In consumer businesses, it may be returns, churn or fulfillment costs.

A business model deserves investment when it has a plausible path to repeated delivery, not merely one enthusiastic customer.

8. Know when to pivot, pause or proceed

The point of validation is not to remove all uncertainty. That is impossible. The point is to spend small amounts to reduce the uncertainty that could destroy the business.

Proceed when the core customer problem is clear, the buying process is understood, and you have enough credible commitment to justify the next stage. Pivot when buyers value a different outcome, segment or price structure. Pause when an essential assumption remains untested.

A founder who changes course early has not necessarily failed. They may have preserved the capital, energy and relationships needed to build something better.

The market gets the final vote

Entrepreneurship requires conviction. But conviction without evidence becomes expensive stubbornness. The strongest founders I know do not ask research to confirm that their idea is brilliant. They invite the market to challenge it.

Before you spend heavily, talk to real buyers, study what they already do, test a credible offer and define what a successful experiment should prove.

Your goal is not to build something people admire. It is to build something a specific customer values enough to choose, purchase and keep using. Validate that first. Then earn the right to scale.