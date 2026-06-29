What Hundreds of Interviews Taught Me About Why Prospects Say They’re Interested — Then Disappear

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Key Takeaways Buyers are almost always trying to answer five questions before they’re willing to take action.

If prospects keep telling you they’re interested and then disappearing, start by asking: “Can their actions be traced back to one or more of the five questions behind purchase behavior?”

The biggest lesson I’ve learned from hundreds of interviews is surprisingly simple: Buyers aren’t looking for more information. They’re looking to create certainty with as little effort as possible.

“We’re definitely interested.” If you’ve worked in sales, marketing or entrepreneurship for any length of time, you’ve probably heard those words before. A prospect attends the demo, asks thoughtful questions and seems genuinely engaged. They may even say they’re excited to get started.

Then they disappear. The follow-up email goes unanswered, the next meeting never gets scheduled, or the free trial goes nowhere. What looked like a promising opportunity quietly fades away without a clear explanation.

It’s easy to assume that deals fall apart because the prospect simply changed their mind, and nothing can be done. After spending more than 15 years in marketing and interviewing hundreds of customers immediately after purchase and prospects after lost opportunities, I’ve come to a different conclusion.

Most of the time, even qualified leads that fit your ideal customer profile don’t buy because they can’t get over very common mental hurdles.

This pattern shows up everywhere. I’ve seen it in enterprise software companies with long sales cycles and dedicated account executives, product-led businesses where prospects can start a free trial without ever speaking to a salesperson, retail businesses like self-storage and even professional service firms. The buying journey may look different, but the psychology is remarkably similar.

Over the years, I’ve noticed that buyers are almost always trying to answer five questions before they’re willing to take action. When those questions remain unanswered, deals die, trials never convert, and shopping carts get abandoned.

1. Do you understand my problem?

Most companies are eager to explain their solution. Buyers, however, want something else first: They want to feel understood.

One customer interview from several years ago still stands out in my mind. The buyer had recently completed a competitive evaluation involving multiple vendors. When I asked why they ultimately chose one company over the others, I expected to hear something about features or functionality.

Instead, they said, “They were the first company that seemed to understand what we were actually dealing with.”

The competing solutions weren’t necessarily inferior. The difference was that those vendors, across their sales and marketing content, jumped straight into demonstrations and product pitches. The winning company spent time understanding the buyer’s situation and articulating the challenges the buyer was facing.

That created an immediate sense of trust and credibility. Whether you’re writing website copy, creating advertisements, running sales calls or onboarding trial users, your first job isn’t to explain your product. Your first job is to show buyers that you understand the problem they’re trying to solve.

2. Can I count on your expertise?

Before buyers invest more time evaluating your solution, they want confidence that you’re qualified to help them. They’re trying to answer a simple question: Have you solved this type of problem before, and are you the right person or company for the job?

This evaluation happens surprisingly quickly. Buyers aren’t conducting a deep investigation at this stage. They’re looking for signals that tell them whether you’re worth paying attention to. They scan your customer logos, read testimonials, look for recognizable brands you’ve worked with and scan your customer stories to see if you’ve helped companies like theirs. They pay attention to the founder’s background, your team’s experience, the content you publish and whether you demonstrate a genuine understanding of their industry and its challenges. Despite the weight buyers place on expertise, I see very few companies actually investing in this area.

I once interviewed a buyer who admitted they spent very little time evaluating one of the vendors on their shortlist. The reason was simple: The company had already established credibility before the buying process began. They had worked with companies in the buyer’s industry, shared useful insights about the problems they solved and clearly demonstrated expertise in that space.

Expertise acts as a shortcut in the buying process. Buyers want quick evidence that you’ve solved similar problems before and can likely help them achieve similar results. When those signals are missing, uncertainty grows and decisions slow down. When they’re easy to find, buyers move forward with far greater confidence.

3. Do you offer what I need, and can I afford it?

This question sounds obvious, yet companies frequently make buyers work much harder than necessary to answer it.

A prospect shouldn’t need to sit through multiple demos to quickly connect the dots between their needs and what your solution offers. Nor should they have to work very hard to determine the price you’re asking in exchange for the value you offer.

Buyers are trying to determine fit in terms of value and price as quickly as possible. In interview after interview, I’ve heard versions of the same frustration. Some prospects told me they simply wanted to know whether the product could do the one thing they absolutely needed. Others weren’t sure whether they were talking to a company that charged hundreds of dollars per month or tens of thousands.

When buyers can’t easily determine fit, many don’t continue their evaluation. They simply move on. Transparency builds momentum. Ambiguity creates drop-off.

4. How will this actually help me?

This question is where many sales and marketing efforts break down. Even after buyers understand your value, which is essential, they often still struggle. After understanding your offer, buyers are trying to understand what it feels like to use your product or service to solve their specific challenge.

The distinction between “value” and “feels like to use your product” may sound subtle, but it’s incredibly important.

For example, people buy project management software because they want projects completed faster and with fewer headaches. But that’s rarely enough to convince them to buy. Buyers want answers to specific challenges: “How will I use your software to keep leadership informed of critical initiatives without creating more work for myself?”

One buyer I interviewed explained their decision in a way I’ve never forgotten. When I asked why they selected a particular vendor, they said, “I was sold when they showed me the exact playbook on how companies like ours can use the product to solve a problem we were facing.”

That’s the goal. The best companies help buyers see themselves using their product to solve their specific problems. Through demos, customer stories, examples, frameworks and proven playbooks, they make the path from problem to outcome feel clear, practical and achievable. When buyers can picture themselves succeeding, uncertainty shrinks and confidence grows.

5. What if this doesn’t work?

This is the question buyers rarely say out loud, but it can kill a buying decision at the last minute. Every purchase carries risk. Buyers wonder whether implementation will be harder than expected. They worry about adoption. They question whether their team will actually use the solution. They wonder if they’ll regret the decision six months later or be blamed internally if things don’t go as planned.

Many buying decisions are driven less by the pursuit of gains and more by the desire to avoid mistakes.

This is one reason customer stories are so powerful. A great case study doesn’t just showcase impressive results. It helps buyers see that someone like them faced similar challenges, took a similar risk and ultimately succeeded. When buyers can see themselves in someone else’s success story, uncertainty starts to shrink. The decision feels safer. Confidence grows.

The lesson I keep coming back to

The most important insight I’ve gained from hundreds of interviews is surprisingly simple: Buyers aren’t looking for more information. They’re looking to create certainty with as little effort as possible.

Founders, marketers and sales teams spend every day thinking about their products. Buyers don’t. They enter the buying process with questions, doubts, concerns and assumptions that aren’t always visible from inside the company.

That’s why customer interviews remain one of the most valuable growth tools available. Every conversation reveals where confusion exists, where confidence breaks down, where value isn’t obvious and where risk feels too high.

If prospects keep telling you they’re interested and then disappearing, don’t immediately assume you need more leads, a new sales methodology or a larger marketing budget. Start by asking: Can their actions be traced back to one or more of the five questions behind purchase behavior?