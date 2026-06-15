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Key Takeaways Over 40% of B2B buyers select their preferred vendor before they ever reach out, meaning if your pitch is where you start influencing the buyer, you’re already too late.

What a prospect finds when they search your name or company — client proof, leadership visibility, third-party mentions, etc. — greatly shapes whether you are taken seriously at all.

In a low-trust environment, buyers want to hear from real people, and they rely on things like client proof, employee credibility and third-party validation.

The agency’s role now is not just to win demand and hop on the bandwagon once it appears; it’s to shape belief before that demand becomes visible everywhere.

By the time your pitch is sent out, much of the buyer’s thinking has already happened.

Some agencies think the pitch is like a dramatic reveal, as if one polished presentation can reverse everything a buyer already believes. In reality, most decisions are shaped before that meeting, through trust, context and early alignment.

Recent data shows that over 40% of B2B buyers select their preferred vendor before they ever reach out. That means by the time they meet with you, they are no longer looking for a partner to help them think; they are looking for a vendor to fulfill the requirements they’ve already set.

So, if your pitch is where you start influencing the buyer, you’re already too late. At that point, you won’t change the decision anymore. You’re only giving them the extra quote they need to justify their choice.

The shortlist forms before the conversation starts

Buyers are not waiting for your deck to decide whether you are credible. They do that long before your outreach: searching your name through LLMs (such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, etc.), asking around, comparing leadership visibility, reviewing client proof on Google and piecing together a mental picture of your firm from whatever they can find without you in the room.

That is why the traditional agency playbook is losing power. Yes, better messaging still matters. A sharper narrative still matters. But neither carries enough weight once a buyer has already spent weeks forming an opinion somewhere else.

A prospect who has already seen how clients describe your work, heard your name from someone they trust and noticed a consistent result online is not coming to the meeting to discover you. So if all they find are your self-proclaimed results through marketing, they may make the opposite call before your team ever gets the chance to explain itself.

Is the information gap still real?

Part of the disconnect is that many agencies still act as if information is scarce. It’s 2026, and people can now do a surprising amount of diligence before they ever contact a vendor. In one study, it was found that buyers read around 13 pieces of content before reaching out, and 72% begin that process online. That research may happen through social platforms, newsletters, podcasts, trade coverage, private communities or peer conversations. You see, buyers no longer need your permission to start evaluating your business.

That changes what visibility actually means.

Visibility is not a top-of-funnel vanity metric sitting somewhere outside the buying process. Visibility is part of the buying process. What a prospect finds when they search your name or company greatly shapes whether you are taken seriously at all.

In a market where buyers decide before they ever dial your number, public credibility is the only way to ensure you’re the preferred choice.

Trust moves through people before it moves through brands

Buyers are also making decisions in a low-trust environment. Unlike before, they know polished content is now easier to manufacture, and that’s what makes credibility even harder to earn through presentation or pitch alone. It makes sense because information is literally everywhere and is easily fabricated.

Edelman’s 2026 Trust Barometer says seven in 10 people are hesitant or unwilling to trust someone who does not share their worldview or information sources. This doesn’t mean buyers are inherently more untrusting. Trust has simply moved outside of your control.

They want to hear from real people. They want leadership that feels like it has actual conviction. They want employees who seem credible, not on autopilot. They want client proof that’s specific and lived-in. They want third-party validation outside the company’s sales materials.

This is where agencies need to get much more honest with themselves. You cannot solve buyer skepticism by producing more polished materials. You solve it by helping people see a believable trail of evidence across the market.

The agency’s job now starts before demand is visible

If buyers are making up their minds before they ever raise their hands, then the agency’s role is not just to win demand and hop on the bandwagon once it appears. The real job is to shape belief before that demand becomes visible everywhere.

That means showing up with a point of view that actually says something. It means turning customer outcomes into positive case studies that future buyers can find without being guided there, whether that is a client interview or a third-party mention in trade media. It means making employees part of the credibility equation because everyone knows what they’re doing. It means recognizing that peer signals, community mentions, earned media, and market presence do not work as support tactics sitting off to the side — they are a part of the sale itself.

This is where the best agencies will separate themselves over the next few years. Not by getting louder, but by becoming more trusted. Not by obsessing over the room, but by influencing what happens before anything actually exists.

Well, yes, your pitch can still help capture attention, reinforce interest or confirm a good impression, but it is not doing the heavy lifting anymore. By the time buyers meet with you or go to your store, many have already formed a strong opinion based on what they found before the call. So, your job is not just to perform well in the conversation. Shape whatever influenced them to show up.