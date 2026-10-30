Nobody Has a Bloody Clue Where AI Is Going. And That’s the Opportunity.

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Key Takeaways Nobody can predict AI’s future, so waiting for certainty means someone else will build the opportunity first.

The money is flowing, but most companies haven’t turned AI into scaled value, and that gap is where business opportunity lives.

Real winners will execute on specific customer problems, not just stick “AI” onto a product or chase the biggest models.

Let’s get one thing straight: nobody has a bloody clue what the future of artificial intelligence looks like. Not in six months, not in 12 months, and certainly not in five, ten or twenty years.

And before anybody accuses me of being negative about AI, let me be clear: I believe we are living through one of the most extraordinary periods of technological advancement in human history. I’ve spent the last decade producing content about innovation, technology and the people changing the world, including “The Rise of A.I.” docuseries, but I’ve never seen anything quite like this.

The speed of development is staggering; industries are being transformed, business models are being challenged, and capabilities that seemed impossible yesterday are becoming commonplace today. Yet despite all this progress, there is still enormous uncertainty about where we’re heading.

So why are so many people behaving as though somebody has already written the script?

Follow the money. It tells you something extraordinary.

While everyone debates what AI will become, the money is already moving.

According to Stanford University’s 2026 AI Index, global corporate AI investment reached approximately $581.7 billion in 2025 across the report’s investment categories, with private investment growing by 127.5% and generative AI investment increasing by more than 200%.

Meanwhile, McKinsey’s 2025 global survey found that 88% of respondents said their organizations used AI in at least one business function, yet only 7% reported that AI had been fully scaled across their organizations.

Think about that: adoption is spreading rapidly, and billions are being invested, yet most organizations are still working out how to turn the technology into meaningful commercial value.

There is a considerable difference between having access to a technology and knowing how to build a successful business around it, and that difference is where opportunity lives.

The next generation of successful AI businesses won’t necessarily be the companies building the biggest models or spending the most on computing infrastructure; they could be the companies that identify a problem nobody has properly addressed, develop a better solution, and get it into the hands of customers prepared to pay for it.

That opportunity exists across almost every industry, and we haven’t even begun to understand its full potential.

Stop trying to predict the future. Start building it.

Here’s where I think people are getting this wrong. They’re waiting for the technology to mature, for the experts to agree, for the winning platform to emerge and for the market to settle down before committing to an idea.

They’re waiting until they can see exactly where everything is heading before taking a risk. That’s rather like waiting for the outcome of a race before deciding whether to enter it.

By the time everybody agrees on what the opportunity is, somebody else may already have built a business around it.

Entrepreneurship has never been about possessing a crystal ball. It has always been about identifying possibilities before they become obvious, making calculated decisions with incomplete information and moving quickly enough to turn an idea into something real. AI hasn’t changed that principle; it has amplified it.

Consider what happens when a technology changes the economics of creating and operating a business. Tasks that once required large teams, expensive infrastructure and substantial capital can increasingly be approached with smaller teams and more accessible tools.

A founder with a strong idea, a clear understanding of a market and the ability to execute can now explore opportunities that might previously have required resources far beyond their reach.

A small production company can experiment with new creative workflows. A specialist service provider can develop tools that would once have required a dedicated engineering team. An entrepreneur who understands a neglected industry can build a product around a problem that the major technology companies have no particular reason to solve.

The opportunity isn’t necessarily to compete with the giants building the underlying technology. It’s to build the businesses, products and services that become possible because that technology exists, and the really exciting part is, we don’t yet know how many of those opportunities there will be.

The next king of the castle might be somebody you’ve never heard of

It’s tempting to assume that AI will simply strengthen the position of the biggest companies. In some areas, particularly the development of frontier models requiring enormous computing resources, it undoubtedly will, but that’s only part of the story.

Every major technological shift creates opportunities that are difficult to anticipate in advance. The internet, smartphones and cloud computing all enabled businesses and industries that would have been difficult to imagine before those technologies became widespread.

AI could create similarly unexpected opportunities, potentially at a much faster pace.

We don’t yet know which applications will become indispensable, which business models will prove sustainable or which seemingly unimportant innovation will turn out to be revolutionary.

Of course, plenty of businesses will fail. Investments will be wasted, and some of today’s most celebrated companies will make terrible decisions, uncertainty cuts both ways.

However, a company that barely exists today could become a global leader tomorrow. A founder working from a small office could identify a need that established competitors have overlooked.

The next big opportunity might not come from the people with the biggest budgets. It might come from the people who see something everybody else has missed. Nobody has reserved or conquered the top spot yet, and nobody is going to hand it to you.

Opportunity alone is worth absolutely nothing

Now for the part that matters. Uncertainty is not a business strategy, enthusiasm is not a business model, and sticking the letters AI onto an ordinary product doesn’t magically turn it into the next billion-dollar company.

Recognizing an opportunity is one thing, but having the commercial instinct and ability to turn it into something successful is quite another.

You need to understand your customers, solve a genuine problem, build something people want and get the economics right. You need to test assumptions rather than fall in love with them, move quickly without becoming careless, and be prepared to change direction when the evidence tells you to. Above all, you need to execute.

Brilliant ideas are everywhere. Execution is what separates the businesses that change the world from the ones that disappear into obscurity.

In a market changing this quickly, the ability to learn, adapt and deliver may prove more valuable than having the perfect plan at the outset.

Nobody knows. So what are you going to do about it?

I keep coming back to one simple question. If nobody can tell us with certainty what AI will be capable of in five or ten years, why are so many otherwise intelligent people waiting for somebody else to tell them what to do with it?

This isn’t a call for everybody to become an AI developer, throw money at every new startup or blindly follow the latest technological trend. It’s an invitation to think differently about the industries we already understand, the problems that frustrate our customers, the processes that remain unnecessarily expensive, and the experiences that could be dramatically improved.

Ask yourself what becomes possible now that wasn’t possible before. Experiment, build a prototype, talk to customers, find partners who complement your abilities. Use the technology to test ideas that would once have been too expensive or complicated to explore, and if something doesn’t work, learn from it and change direction.

Don’t assume the biggest companies have already thought of everything, and don’t confuse the absence of certainty with the absence of opportunity.

Nobody knows exactly what the future holds. But that doesn’t mean we have to sit around waiting for it to arrive.

The future of AI is not a finished product waiting to be purchased. It is a rapidly developing landscape in which new possibilities are emerging, old assumptions are being challenged and the rules of entire industries are being rewritten.

There will be winners and losers, extraordinary successes and spectacular failures, but the real opportunities will belong to those prepared to explore, experiment, innovate and execute while everyone else is still debating what might happen.

You don’t need to be the person who knows the future. You need to be the person brave enough to help create it. As the saying goes, “The best way to predict the future is to create it.”

And if you have an idea, the determination to pursue it and the ability to deliver something people genuinely value, there has never been a more exciting time to be an entrepreneur.

The game has changed. The question is no longer whether you can afford to wait for the future to become clear, but whether you can afford to sit on the sidelines while somebody else builds it.