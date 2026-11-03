‘Google Slides and PowerPoint Are Dead.’ Did AI Really Kill the Corporate Deck?

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PowerPoint may soon be facing match point. People have been predicting the death of presentation software for decades, but AI strategist Peter Gostev reignited the debate last week with a LinkedIn post declaring “Google Slides & PowerPoint are dead,” according to LinkedIn News.

Why? The argument is that AI can now build interactive, web-based presentations from a simple prompt. Anthropic’s Claude Design turns a rough outline into an on-brand deck that exports as standalone HTML, as well as PowerPoint. Microsoft is fighting back by building AI editing directly into PowerPoint, and says new-user retention for the feature jumped 36%.

But some business owners are hungry for a new way to communicate. AI coach Braydon Carter says entrepreneurs at a recent mastermind asked him to teach them how he builds his presentations as websites using AI coding tools.

Not everyone is a fan. Skeptics point out that HTML decks are hard to edit without AI, and some corporate email filters block HTML attachments. E-Tabs founder Benjamin Rietti doesn’t think PowerPoint is going anywhere. What’s dying, he says, is “the old way of producing those decks”: the late nights, endless copying and pasting, and last-minute number checks.