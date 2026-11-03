The $7 Million Elizabeth Holmes Documentary Has Already Made $45 Million. It’s On Track to Make History.

Listen to this post

The trailer became a meme: former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes staring unblinkingly at Nathan Fielder and asking, “Why would I deceive you?” Now the movie is a box office juggernaut.

You Can See Everything, co-directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, made $19.5 million in its first weekend of wide release, Vulture reports. The film cost $7 million and has grossed $45.1 million so far. Analysts think it could top the $119 million domestic haul of Fahrenheit 9/11 to become the highest-grossing documentary ever.

Younger viewers are driving the run. Nearly 70% of the audience is under 35, according to studio exit polling. A24 kept the film secret for most of its three-year production, then rushed it into theaters weeks after a surprise Telluride premiere so spoilers wouldn’t leak. The studio can “really bring them out of the TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube world,” Fandango’s Shawn Robbins told Vulture.

Holmes, who is serving a fraud sentence, called Fielder from prison before the release and told him twice, “I trust you,” he tells Wired. Her partner, Billy Evans, admitted beforehand that the film might be “the dumbest thing I’ve ever done.” Now that it’s a hit, he’s been calling Hollywood lawyers about getting a share of the profits, sources tell Page Six.