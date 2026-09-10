Elizabeth Holmes Is Reportedly Plotting a New Theranos From Behind Bars

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Elizabeth Holmes is serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars. According to a new documentary, that hasn’t stopped her from planning her next act.

“You Can See Everything,” from comedian Nathan Fielder and director Lance Oppenheim, premiered in a secret screening at the Telluride Film Festival, capturing Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, over three years, starting 34 days before she reported to prison. In several scenes, the film shows Holmes and Evans on calls with prospective partners about launching what’s described as a “Theranos 2.0,” a business Evans says he plans to build while Holmes serves her sentence, according to NBC News.

Watch the trailer below, which is generating tremendous amount of buzz based on the sheer weirdness of it.

In its heyday, Theranos raised more than $900 million from investors including Rupert Murdoch and the Walton family. Then its blood-testing technology was revealed to be a fraud. Holmes was once worth an estimated $4.5 billion. Forbes revised that number to zero in 2016.