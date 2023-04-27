Elizabeth Holmes Was Supposed to Report to Prison Today, But There's Been a Change of Plans

The former Theranos CEO is set to serve 11 years in prison after she was convicted on multiple charges of defrauding investors.

By Sam Silverman

Philip Pacheco | Getty Images

Elizabeth Holmes isn't trading in her black turtle neck for an orange jumpsuit just yet.

The former Theranos CEO – who was set to start her 11-year prison sentence on Thursday after she was convicted in November on multiple charges of defrauding investors – will remain free, for now, following a last-minute appeal.

Holmes was scheduled to report to prison on April 27 after a judge denied her request to remain free while she appeals her conviction, per CNN. However, Holmes' legal team filed to appeal the judge's decision on Tuesday, allowing her to remain free on bail while the court considers her last-minute appeal.

Additionally, Holmes cited the birth of her second child when she filed her initial appeal to postpone the start of her sentence.

Last week, former Theranos COO and Holmes' ex-boyfriend, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, reported to prison to begin his 13-year sentence. He was convicted of fraud charges in a separate trial.
