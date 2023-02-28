Elizabeth Holmes Has Welcomed Her Second Child Amid Looming 11-Year Prison Sentence

New court documents reveal that the convicted fraudster is now the mother of two children.

Emily Rella

Elizabeth Holmes arrives at court for her sentencing in November 2022.

Amid a looming prison sentence, it appears that Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has given birth to her second child.

Per court documents filed by her defense team that requested the convicted fraudster remain out of prison while her 11-year sentence appeal is reviewed, Holmes is cited as having two children.

"Ms. Holmes has deep ties to the community: She is the mother of two very young children; she has close relationships with family and friends, many of who submitted letters at sentencing vouching for her good character; and she volunteers with a rape crisis and counseling organization," the filing stated, per CBS.

Holmes was questioned as a flight risk last month when it was revealed that the 39-year-old had booked a one-way flight to Mexico. Her team maintained that she was only going there to attend a wedding.

Holmes' team did not disclose when her second child was born, though it was sometime between her November 18, 2022, sentencing and last week.

It was first revealed that Holmes was pregnant for a second time during her trial last fall when the Wall Street Journal obtained a video that showed her with a baby bump while entering the courtroom.

Holmes gave birth to a son, William Holmes Evans, on July 10, 2021, with partner Billy Evans.

Her initial trial was set to begin on July 13, 2021, but it was delayed after it was revealed that Holmes's due date was close to the beginning of the trial. Before that delay, the trial date had been delayed several times due to restrictions and complications with the pandemic.

Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors about the technology behind the now-defunct Theranos, which promised to test for thousands of diseases and disorders (including cancer) using only a single drop of blood.

The disgraced CEO's prison sentence is set to begin on April 27.
