Elizabeth Holmes — Now 'Liz' — 'Giggles' About Her Faux Deep Voice and Recalls 'Sleeping in Walmart Parking Lots' in RV Ahead of Trial

The mother of two convicted of multiple fraud charges still thinks she can change the world for the better.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

Philip Pacheco | Getty Images

The world knows Elizabeth Holmes as the disgraced Theranos founder donning red lipstick and black turtlenecks.

In a recent interview, Holmes, who's now going by "Liz" and is a mother of two, told The New York Times that her former persona wasn't "authentic" — but also left the paper wondering how much of their conversation was genuine.

Related: Elizabeth Holmes Gave Birth to a Second Child | Entrepreneur

Holmes received an 11-year prison sentence last November following conviction on multiple charges of defrauding Theranos investors; she was set to report to prison on April 27, but a last-minute appeal kept her out on bail, per CNN Business.

In the series of interviews with NYT, Holmes and her husband Billy Evans, a hotel heir and tech entrepreneur, look back at her time as Theranos' founder with mixed emotions. At one point, Evans agrees "the voice was real weird," eliciting "the slightest of giggles" from Holmes.

Holmes also discussed attending Burning Man with Evans and burning a tribute to Theranos, recalling "an incredible sense of grief because I'd given everything to it, my whole life, since I'd been 18."

Additionally, once a date for the trial had been set in 2019, Holmes and Evans took a six-month trip in their RV, "sleeping in campgrounds and Walmart parking lots" across the country as they worked on her legal defense.

Holmes seems convinced that had she remained outside of the spotlight and focused on her work at Theranos, she would still be on track to change the world — an idea the NYT called "divorced from reality."

Related: Elizabeth Holmes Living Lavishly While Appealing Sentencing
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Related Topics

Technology News and Trends Health Theranos Elizabeth Holmes

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Productivity

Use a Clinical Psychologist's Break-Taking Brain Hacks to Be More Productive Than Ever

Chris Mosunic, chief clinical officer at mental-health brand Calm, reveals how to make the most of your work day.

By Amanda Breen

By Entrepreneur Store

Productivity

How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business

We all face rejection at some point in life. Here's how to cope with it and learn from it.

By John Rampton

Growing a Business

How Online Retailers Can Recreate the In-Store Experience and Drive Sales

Customers are prioritizing experience when it comes to online shopping, and to meet those expectations, business leaders and entrepreneurs need to focus on these two things.

By Sean Whitley

Growing a Business

How To Use Psychology To Gain A Competitive Edge

How emotions impact business and the markets, and how you can use this to gain an advantage over the competition.

By Samuel Leeds

Franchise

How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise

This vital step can make the difference between success or failure in the franchise world.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman