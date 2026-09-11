Why So Many Franchises Are Saying ‘Cheese’ This Fall

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Applebee’s just launched its O-M-Cheese-adilla Burger, a burger stuffed inside a quesadilla and dunked in a skillet of melted cheddar and queso. Golden Chick rolled out its own queso for $1. Freddy’s is melting over its Baconfest, which layers bacon onto cheese-covered tots and burgers through Nov. 3, according to Restaurant Business.

The ooey-gooey trend shows up everywhere. Denny’s built its entire new burger lineup around American cheese. Panera added a Three-Cheese Lasagna Soup to its fall lineup, and Qdoba is running a whole “Diptember” promotion built around 14 dips and sauces, headlined by a new Queso Fundido.

What’s so pleasing about cheesing? “Comfort and value are the twin pillars shaping America’s menus right now,” explains Dr. Chad Moutray, chief economist for the National Restaurant Association, whose 2026 What’s Hot Culinary Forecast identified comfort, value and global flavor as the industry’s biggest bets this year. Melted cheese checks both boxes. It’s familiar, filling, and makes a menu item feel indulgent without costing much to produce.