Founded in 2002, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a fast-casual burger company named after Freddy Simon, a war veteran. The first Freddy's opened in Wichita, Kansas, which is where it is headquartered today. The company offers a unique combination of freshly churned frozen custards and ground beef steakburgers.

Today, the company offers chocolate and vanilla frozen custard with a wide range of mix-ins and toppings. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has over 350 locations across the United States, as well as a few international locations.

The franchise has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points. These include areas in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Why You May Want to Start a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Franchise

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers' ease of operations and well-priced menu may make it a desirable franchise to operate. By opening a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers franchise, you may take advantage of fairly low-cost real estate to establish a venue in the competitive restaurant environment. The company’s sleek concept design and well-thought-out pricing structure may make it an established eatery.

Instead of adopting a dollar-menu model, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers focuses on improving the quality of dessert treats and meals. This approach may ensure that all customers in your community receive their money's worth of food. By starting this franchise, you may join a brand that runs an exciting chain of restaurants. The franchisor's core value of hospitality towards its guests is what keeps many customers returning.

What Might Make Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Franchise a Good Choice?

Several variables go into how much you make as a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers franchisee. However, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers typically ensures that you open your franchise with full awareness of the pros and cons. By connecting you with an existing franchise owner, the company generally provides you with the opportunity to identify key points and understand the ins and outs of the business.

Over the years, Freddy's Custard & Steakburgers has built a loyal customer base for its wide range of products. As part of their hospitality, the company has developed a culture of free sharing of insights between franchisees' families.

As a franchised business, Freddy's Custard & Steakburgers may be predictable and reliable. To start this franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Start a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Franchise?

If you're ready to help bring guests to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers again and again, it might be time to apply. You'll usually have a chance to chat with the franchise development team, who will usually provide you with a Franchise Disclosure Document. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers may then give an initial confirmation that you qualify as a franchise owner.

After you qualify, the franchisor typically invites you to meet Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers team in Wichita, Kansas. If the opportunity is right for you, you'll be able to work with their representatives to confirm your number of restaurants, territory and sign the development agreement. After this, you may be taken through training and become a part of the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers team.