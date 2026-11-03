You Can’t Get KFC and Taco Bell in Puerto Rico Right Now — Here’s Why

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Craving a Crunchwrap in San Juan? You’ll have to wait.

All KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in Puerto Rico have temporarily closed after parent company Yum! Brands ended its relationship with Encanto Restaurants, the island-based franchisee that ran them, The Associated Press reports.

Yum! says it made the “difficult decision” because Encanto “can no longer operate in a way that meets our standards.” Encanto did not immediately respond to the AP’s request for comment.

Both brands say they’re working to find a new franchise partner. “We hope to be able to serve you again very soon,” KFC Puerto Rico wrote on Instagram. Yum! says it’s moving “as quickly as possible to welcome customers back.”

Encanto has deep roots on the island. Puerto Rico’s first KFC opened in 1967, and Encanto began operating Taco Bell there in 1985.