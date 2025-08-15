The "Shark Tank" star and venture capitalist has gone from reality TV to acting alongside an Oscar winner in "Marty Supreme."

The independent film studio, A24, has reached critical and commercial success with many films (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Uncut Gems, Moonlight) and often works with some of the biggest names in the business (Adam Sandler, Robert Pattinson, Michelle Yeoh). So when the first trailer dropped for Marty Supreme this week, a movie about a ping-pong star, played by A24 darling Timothée Chalamet (the film also stars Fran Drescher and Academy Award winner Gwyneth Paltrow), a jarring, unmistakable voice can be heard.

Is that...Kevin O'Leary?

Related: 'First Piece of Advice I Gave My Kids About Money': Kevin O'Leary Says You Can Be a Millionaire on a $65,000 Salary. Here's How.

The "Shark Tank" star and venture capitalist plays a 1950s tycoon in the film — a work of fiction but based on a real person, American table tennis legend Marty Reisman. Playing a midcentury businessman came easy for O'Leary, who told TMZ (in his signature pajama bottoms) that he didn't "take any acting lessons."

"[The directors] said just be yourself and see what happens," O'Leary said.

The writers of the film were looking for a "real a--hole, and [said] you're it," he added.

Kevin O'Leary and Timothee Chalamet are seen filming at the movie set of the 'Marty Supreme' in Times Square, Manhattan, on October 02, 2024, in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images | Getty

Although some people were shocked to see O'Leary have such a prominent part in the trailer, photos surfaced of his role last fall. And he has fourth billing, per ScreenRant, which means it isn't a small cameo. Usually, when a non-acting celebrity makes an appearance in a feature film, it's a short part (Eminem's hilarious role in Happy Gilmore 2, for example), or the person plays a version of themselves.

But in this film, O'Leary's character is married to Gwyneth Paltrow's.

We'll see how film critics rate his performance when the movie is released on December 25, 2025.

"You have to spend 30% of your day outside your comfort zone," O'Leary said.

Related: Kevin O'Leary Says This Is the One Skill He Looks For in a Leader — But It's 'Almost Impossible to Find'

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.