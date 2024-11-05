Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Kevin O'Leary has been a fan of remote work from some time, despite many of his peers advocating for in-office mandates.
  • In a new TV spot, O'Leary appeared to be wearing a suit, but he showed off the bottom half of his wardrobe on social media—pajamas and flip-flops.

In 2022, author Malcolm Gladwell slammed remote workers as people "just sitting in your pajamas." That includes Kevin O'Leary.

O'Leary may wear many hats—"Shark Tank" star, investor, entrepreneur. But he also wears pajama bottoms.

In a television appearance for Election Day, O'Leary stands polished in a suit jacket and tie, discussing how the weather can affect elections in the U.S. In some places, he says, "If it's bad weather that favors the Republicans; if it's a sunny, shiny warm day that favors the Democrats."

But on Instagram, O'Leary offered a different view of the segment and choice of outfit—red, flannel bottoms, and what appears to be pink flip-flops.

"The research suggests that weather can be the most important factor in deciding elections, more than any other polling data," O'Leary captions the post. "It just goes to show how many factors are thrown into the mix, and nobody knows the outcome. We'll just have to wait and see."

In the segment, O'Leary also talked about how he thinks the economy is the No. 1 issue Americans are taking to the polls.

"The pro story for the economy is the stock market reaching new highs, but most people don't care about that when they can't afford basic things like protein, gas, and housing," he says.

But it's the pajamas that tell a story. With big companies like Amazon and Walmart mandating workers back to the office, O'Leary has surprisingly taken a different approach. He's been a vocal fan of remote and hybrid work schedules, even disagreeing with Martha Stewart on the practice in 2023.

"The economy has changed radically," O'Leary said in 2023 defending remote work. "The problem with saying everybody has to work in the office is you won't be able to hire the best talent."

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

