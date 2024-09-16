Get All Access for $5/mo

Amazon CEO Mandates Employees Work in the Office 5 Days Per Week Starting January: 'Strengthening Our Culture Remains a Top Priority' Current guidelines for Amazon's 1.5 million employees are a hybrid environment with a minimum of three days per week in the office. That changes in less than four months.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told Amazon employees Monday that they would have to return to in-person work, five days a week, by January 2.
  • Jassy positioned the move as a better way to work and a return to life before the pandemic.
  • Amazon joins companies like Salesforce and Walmart that have implemented stricter return-to-work policies.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy made a case — and a mandate — for in-office work on Monday.

In a publicly available message, Jassy said that Amazon's 1.5 million-plus employees must return to the office five days per week starting January 2. Amazon is also bringing back desk assignments to the offices that had that structure pre-pandemic.

Jassy positioned the move as a better way to work and a return to life before Covid.

"We've observed that it's easier for our teammates to learn, model, practice, and strengthen our culture; collaborating, brainstorming, and inventing are simpler and more effective; teaching and learning from one another are more seamless; and, teams tend to be better connected to one another," Jassy stated.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Jassy also said that situations that require remote work like sickness, an emergency, or being on the road are still acceptable.

However, these examples of remote work are the exception to the new rule, not the norm.

Amazon employees have been back in the office at least three days per week as of February 2023. A July report from Bamboo HR showed that one in four executives secretly hoped employees would quit over stricter return-to-office policies.

"Strengthening our culture remains a top priority for the s-team [senior leadership team] and me. And, I think about it all the time," he wrote. "We want to operate like the world's largest startup."

Under the new policy, working from home two days per week is no more. The office culture is returning to how it was before the pandemic, to strengthen work culture and drive better results, Jassy explained.

Amazon joins companies like Salesforce and Walmart that have implemented stricter return-to-work policies.
