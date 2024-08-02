Get All Access for $5/mo

Remote Walmart Employees Question Return-to-Office Policy, Some Opt to Quit Instead of Relocating Walmart is requiring hundreds of remote workers to move to Bentonville, Arkansas.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Remote Walmart employees across the U.S. now have to work in person, with most required to relocate to Walmart's Bentonville, Arkansas corporate headquarters.
  • Employees reportedly aren't happy with the return-to-office mandate, with one calling the policy "a bunch of bullsh-t" on an internal Zoom call.
  • Other companies, like Dell, Salesforce and Bank of America, have also implemented strict RTO policies.

Walmart announced in May that it would require hundreds of remote workers to work in person at its Bentonville, Arkansas corporate headquarters, and other hubs in Hoboken, NJ and Northern California. A new Bloomberg report shows that employees pushed back on the return-to-office (RTO) mandate in a companywide Zoom call, and some chose to quit.

On the call, one participant said the RTO policy was "a bunch of bullsh-t" and others expressed concerns about life in Arkansas, childcare, increased work, and their partner's jobs being affected by the move.

One Walmart employee told Bloomberg that he decided to leave the company instead of relocating on short notice.

Walmart's Chief People Officer, Donna Morris, told the publication that the majority of employees are choosing to return to the office. Employees had to tell Walmart by July 1 if they were planning to relocate and make the move by October 31.

Employees who can't make the move will have to leave the company between August 2024 and January 2025, per Bloomberg.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Walmart isn't the only company to implement a strict RTO policy. Salesforce announced last month that employees across departments have to come into the office, weeks after laying off 300 employees. Bank of America threatened "disciplinary action" for employees who have not had an in-person presence in the office.

Dell asked employees back to the office and said that those who didn't would not be promoted. In May, Dell began tracking employee badge swipes and said it would consider the metric when determining how employees were reviewed, rewarded, and compensated.

A July survey from Bamboo HR showed that C-suite executives secretly hoped that RTO mandates would prompt employees to quit and bring voluntary turnover. Bamboo HR called RTOs "layoffs in disguise."

Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

