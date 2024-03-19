Dell Reportedly Told Remote Employees to Come Back to the Office or Forgo the Chance to Be Promoted Dell laid off 5% of its workforce, around 6,650 workers, in February 2023.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Dell’s new return-to-work policy distinguishes between hybrid and remote workers.
  • A memo obtained by Business Insider said if remote Dell employees want to advance their careers, or apply to new internal roles, they have to “reclassify as hybrid onsite.”
  • A senior source at Dell said the employees affected "are overwhelmingly women.”
entrepreneur daily

Dell introduced a return-to-office mandate in February that gives remote workers negative consequences for working from home, according to a new report by Business Insider.

The return-to-work policy cracks down on remote work by making it impossible for remote workers to get a promotion or change roles, according to BI. Almost all staff will be classified as remote or hybrid starting from May, with hybrid workers required to come in about three days per week.

"For remote team members, it is important to understand the trade-offs: Career advancement, including applying to new roles in the company, will require a team member to reclassify as hybrid onsite," the memo reads.

BI's source at Dell pulled data about the composition of remote teams and found that the remote employees affected "are overwhelmingly women."

"This new policy on its face appears to be anti-remote, but in practice will be anti-woman," the source said.

Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, is speaking at the ''New Strategies for a New Era'' keynote at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, on February 27, 2024. (Photo by Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Other Dell workers told BI that they think the new policy is a way to quietly fire employees. Dell laid off 5% of its workforce, around 6,650 workers, in February 2023.

Dell CEO and founder Michael Dell previously weighed in on whether or not working in an office allows for an advantage when it comes to factors like promotion, performance, and engagement.

"At Dell, we found no meaningful differences for team members working remotely or office-based even before the pandemic forced everyone home," Dell wrote in a 2022 social media post.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Barbara Corcoran Sounds Off on NAR Settlement: 'It's a Scary Time for Real Estate Agents'

The "Shark Tank" star took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Friday's ruling.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

Her 'Crude Prototype' and $50 Craigslist Purchase Launched a Side Hustle That Hit $1 Million in Sales — Now the Business Generates Up to $20 Million a Year

Elle Rowley experienced a "surge of creative inspiration" after she had her first baby in 2009 — and it wasn't long before she landed on a great idea.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

The Only Drawback of AI Is Your Attitude. Here Are 4 Things You Need to Change Your Outlook — And Harness AI for Success.

To truly keep innovating, businesses cannot stay away from AI integration. A visionary C-suite leader must follow a couple of cautious steps to truly reap the benefits of Gen AI. Let's decode!

By Divyesh Patel
Business News

Unilever Is Leaving the Ice Cream Aisle, Separating From Ben & Jerry's, Magnum: 'Do Fewer Things Better, and With Greater Impact'

The move may include laying off around 7,500 people, according to a new report.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

Nextdoor's CMO Says Small Businesses Are Underutilizing One Critical Tool That Could Propel Their Marketing Efforts

Small businesses that stand to realize major leaps with the advent of this incredible technology, particularly in their marketing strategies

By Heidi Andersen
Business News

Kevin O'Leary Says 'Do Not' Merge Finances, Bank Accounts With Your Spouse: 'I Forbid It in My Own Family'

The "Shark Tank" star stressed the importance of keeping your "own financial identity" in a relationship.

By Emily Rella