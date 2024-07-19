Get All Access for $5/mo

Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Says Kevin O'Leary Is Wrong About This Aggressive Business Tactic: 'Focused on My Own Quality' Blakely is worth $1.3 billion.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Spanx founder Sara Blakely posted a throwback on Instagram when she disagreed with Kevin O'Leary that "business is war."
  • Blakely said she doesn't obsess over the competition.
  • Instead, she says she looks to consumers and focuses on the quality of her own products.

Before appearing on Shark Tank together, Spanx founder Sara Blakely and investor Kevin O'Leary were on a business panel.

This week, Blakely posted the throwback video on Instagram and explained why she still believes what she said 12 years ago at a CNBC Town Hall Event called "Getting Back to Business."

Related: Kevin O'Leary Says This Is a 'Huge Red Flag' When He's Looking at Resumes

In the clip, O'Leary says he goes to battle with the competition and takes an aggressive approach, saying, "Business is war."

"You get up in the morning and you figure out how do I kill my competitor?" O'Leary said. "How do I pour boiling oil on them? Competing, winning, fighting, winning, competing."

Blakely disagreed, but despite launching Spanx in 2000 at the age of 27 with $5,000 in savings and turning it into a billion-dollar company by 2012, she says she was nervous to speak up, especially to Mr. Wonderful.

"I've done it very differently," she said. "I have not been obsessed or focused on the competition and annihilating the competition. I have only been focused on my own quality. What can I offer that's the best and give value?"

The pushback paid off. Spanx is currently one of the largest direct-to-consumer brands in the world. Blakely was a guest investor on Shark Tank in 2017 and has been back multiple times, even sitting next to O'Leary, who has been a Shark Tank judge since 2009.


Sara Blakely and Kevin O'Leary. Credit: Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Blakely says she still stands by her words today, and obsessing over the competition is the wrong approach.

"I truly don't believe business is war," she said. "I think that you should be focused on your consumer, what you can do better for your consumer, how you can give them a better experience, a better product."

"Be genuine, be authentic with what you're creating for them, and give back," she added. "What about that feels like a war?"

Investment fund Blackstone bought a majority stake in Spanx in 2021 at a valuation of $1.2 billion. Blakely is now worth an estimated $1.3 billion.

Related: 15 Career Lessons From Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Sara Blakely and Other Successful Founders
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How a Local Greek Restaurant Seized Opportunities and Won a New Food Network Competition

After starting as a food truck in 2014, Think Greek has evolved into an award-winning restaurant by creating innovative menu items and taking advantage of opportunities that extend its audience reach.

By Emily Washcovick
Business News

How to Be a Billionaire By 25, According to a College Dropout Turned CEO Worth $1.6 Billion

Austin Russell became the world's youngest self-made billionaire in 2020 at age 25.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

3 Branding Strategies That Will Make Any Brand Stand Out

Here's how to differentiate your brand in three essential steps — understanding your unique selling proposition, leveraging storytelling, and valuing feedback.

By Julie Lokun, JD
Business News

The Largest IT Outage in History Just Happened. Here's How the CEO of Crowdstrike, the Company at Fault, Is Responding.

Thousands of PCs and servers faced a dreaded blue screen this morning.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

How to Spot the Perfect Executive for Your Company

Hiring senior talent to run a team is a crucial moment in the story and trajectory of a company. Whether you need to hire senior talent now or are looking to gather insights for the future, it's important to be prepared for a gap in a crucial leadership position.

By Brad Rencher
Science & Technology

There's No Margin for Error in Cybersecurity — Here's How to Build a Strong Online Defense through Everyday Habits

Learn how everyday habits and practices can enhance your organization's security posture.

By Apu Pavithran